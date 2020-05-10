Editor’s note: Students in the class of 2020 missed out on many graduation traditions — including the graduation ceremony itself — when the last quarter of the school year was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. In an attempt to give students the attention they deserve, Today’s News-Herald will introduce readers to selected seniors in each edition for the next two weeks, followed by a special graduation section scheduled to publish on Thursday, May 21.
Lake Havasu High School Senior Maverick Scottow grew up in Lake Havasu City with his mother, grandparents, siblings and stepdad — all of whom helped him along with both life and school. At LHHS, he was a member of the Gaming Club, AOK, Pride Alliance, and We The People. He was also a member of Sea Scout Ship 450 for a short time. Determined to follow through on everything he does, Scottow is getting ready to graduate on May 21.
Q: What is your favorite memory from high school?
A: My favorite high school memory would probably be when I went to Homecoming with a few of my friends.
Q: What are your post-graduation plans?
A: My post-graduation plan would be to join the Marines and then afterwards, go to college and then possibly get a major in political science.
Q: What’s your advice for incoming freshmen?
A: My advice for incoming freshmen would be that, although it may be difficult or different to adjust at the high school, just remember to be yourself and see high school as part of the journey of self-discovery.
Q: What has going through this pandemic taught you about life?
A: Going through this pandemic taught me that no matter how bleak or infuriating things may get, there will, by the end of the day, always be a rainbow to look forward to.
Q: Do you have any teachers you’d like to give a shout-out to?
A: I’d love to give a shout-out to Mrs. Schweigert, Mr. Barney, and Ms. Zambrano.
