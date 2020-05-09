EDITOR'S NOTE: Students in the class of 2020 missed out on many graduation traditions — including the graduation ceremony itself — when the last quarter of the school year was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. In an attempt to give students the attention they deserve, Today’s News-Herald will introduce readers to selected seniors in each edition for the next two weeks, followed by a special graduation section scheduled to publish on Thursday, May 21.
Noelle Fallis is a Lake Havasu City native and Telesis Preparatory Academy senior. As President of National Honor Society, Editor of Yearbook Club, a volunteer at Salvation Army, Key Club member and the only senior to be on the Governor’s Youth Commission, her senior year has kept her busy. Fallis is also a sarcastic and accident-prone person — highlighted by the face that she’ll be crossing the graduation stage sporting a sprained ankle and a boot as she prepares for her next chapter of life.
Q: What is your favorite memory from high school?
A: My favorite high school memory was from last year when I was a junior. I was invited to go on a senior class trip to Disneyland. While I already knew most of them, I formed a lifelong bond with them during that trip.
Q: What are your post-graduation plans?
A: I’m going to NAU for a degree in Early Childhood Education so I can teach kindergarten or first grade.
Q: What’s your advice for incoming freshmen?
A: Just remember it. Remember the fun times and live in the moment, because you never know when it will be your last day of high school.
Q: What has going through this pandemic taught you about life?
A: Life isn’t easy. Things change, and you don’t always have a say when they do. Things can happen unexpectedly, so you just have to be prepared.
Q: Do you have any teachers you’d like to give a shout-out to?
A: I would like to give a shout-out to my kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Miller. Without her, I wouldn’t have had such a strong foundation. I’d also like to give a shout-out to my high school math teacher, Mrs. Walters, for helping me through my many mental breakdowns.
