Editor’s note: Students in the class of 2020 missed out on many graduation traditions — including the graduation ceremony itself — when the last quarter of the school year was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. In an attempt to give students the attention they deserve, Today’s News-Herald will introduce readers to selected seniors in each edition for the next two weeks, followed by a special graduation section scheduled to publish on Thursday, May 21.
Lake Havasu City, and she’s getting ready to graduate from Lake Havasu High School. She’s the president of Atmosphere of Kindness, vice president of STEM Club, secretary of Drama Club, treasurer of Key Club, a member of Choir Club, a member of National Honor Society, Grand Recorder of Arizona for the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, and a member of Lake Havasu’s Daughters of the American Revolution chapter. Science is her passion, and she has big plans for her future.
Q: What is your favorite memory from high school?
A: My favorite memory of high school was when I dressed up as Cinderella in October to go to the Little Knights Preschool. It was an amazing experience, and I really loved getting to talk and play with each of them. I will also always cherish every hug and piece of art I received that day.
Q: What are your post-graduation plans?
A: My plan post-graduation is to attend ASU in Barrett the Honors College at the Tempe campus, and I will be majoring in Genetics, Cell and Developmental Biology.
Q: What’s your advice for incoming freshmen?
A: My advice for incoming freshmen is don’t be afraid to attempt any of your dreams and strive to be more helpful and kind everyday.
Q: What has going through this pandemic taught you about life?
A: This pandemic taught me that even when things seem impossible, there will still be people to help you achieve anything that you’ve been working toward. The support doesn’t stop just because you can’t see each other in person.
Q: Do you have any teachers you’d like to give a shout-out to?
A: Many teachers have changed my life, so I’d like to give a shout-out to Ms. Chase, Ms. Frei, Mrs. Balboni, Ms. Morris, Ms. Domek, Mr. Fallis, Mrs. Washington, and Mrs. Gray. Each of these teachers have guided and helped me to become the person I am today. They have all positively impacted my life greatly and I can’t thank them enough.
