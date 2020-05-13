Editor’s note: Students in the class of 2020 missed out on many graduation traditions — including the graduation ceremony itself — when the last quarter of the school year was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. In an attempt to give students the attention they deserve, Today’s News-Herald will introduce readers to selected seniors in each edition for the next two weeks, followed by a special graduation section scheduled to publish on Thursday, May 21.
Graduation day is just around the corner, and Sean Goldsberry is preparing to say goodbye to Lake Havasu High School. Born and raised in Colorado, Goldsberry moved to Havasu when he was in fifth grade. He was on the wrestling team for three years, and he’s a fighter. While he may have struggled to get to where he’s at today, he said, “I’m here and I will continue to accomplish great things in life.”
Q: What is your favorite memory from high school?
A: Being able to only have a half a day in school and learning to do some cooking at WAVE.
Q: What are your post-graduation plans?
A: I am enlisting in the Marines.
Q: What’s your advice for incoming freshmen?
A: Keep your head up and enjoy the four years because they’re gone in a moment.
Q: What has going through this pandemic taught you about life?
A: Money is not everything.
Q: Do you have any teachers you’d like to give a shout-out to?
A: Mrs. Koch, Mr. Kaye and Mr. Finney — couldn’t have made it through my senior year without them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.