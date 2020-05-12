Editor’s note: Students in the class of 2020 missed out on many graduation traditions — including the graduation ceremony itself — when the last quarter of the school year was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. In an attempt to give students the attention they deserve, Today’s News-Herald will introduce readers to selected seniors in each edition for the next two weeks, followed by a special graduation section scheduled to publish on Thursday, May 21.
Shealyn Peer is setting her sights for downtown Phoenix to attend ASU as she prepares for graduation from Lake Havasu High School.
She grew up in Riverside, California, and is involved in Key Club at LHHS.
With the memories she’s made in high school to keep with her, she’ll soon be stepping into the next phase of her life.
Q: What is your favorite memory from high school?
A: My favorite high school memory would be driving to Mohave with my friends and watching us beat Mohave at their new stadium!
Q: What are your post-graduation plans?
A: My plan after graduation is to attend ASU at Downtown Phoenix and major in Health Sciences.
Q: What’s your advice for incoming freshmen?
A: My advice to incoming freshmen is to really stay on top of your grades because in the end they count!
Q: What has going through this pandemic taught you about life?
A: Going through this pandemic has taught me to soak up every moment and appreciate life.
Q: Do you have any teachers you’d like to give a shout-out to?
A: I’d like to give a shout-out to Mrs. Peer at Thunderbolt Middle School. She’s the best!
