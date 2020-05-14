Editor’s note: Students in the class of 2020 missed out on many graduation traditions — including the graduation ceremony itself — when the last quarter of the school year was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. In an attempt to give students the attention they deserve, Today’s News-Herald will introduce readers to selected seniors in each edition for the next two weeks, followed by a special graduation section scheduled to publish on Thursday, May 21.
Telesis Preparatory Academy is getting ready to say goodbye to senior Yazmin Vasquez, Key Club president and Lake Havasu City local, born and raised. Vasquez said she is blessed with parents who sought a better life for her family in the states, and every opportunity she’s been presented with couldn’t have happened without their love and support. Vasquez worked hard to get where she is today, and she’ll continue to strive for greatness in the future.
Q: What is your favorite memory from high school?
A: Prom Night 2019 — my junior year of high school. I remember receiving an invitation and feeling super excited! I took so many pictures, danced to a bunch of songs, and even won prom princess! It was a memorable night with my friends that I like to look back on from time to time.
Q: What are your post-graduation plans?
A: I plan to attend MCC for two years to earn my Associates in Liberal Arts. After that, I plan to transfer to a UC school in order to major in linguistics so I can earn a bachelor’s degree in interpretation and translation.
Q: What’s your advice for incoming freshmen?
A: High school is as daunting as it is exciting and memorable. I like to say, “You miss every opportunity you don’t take.” Don’t hesitate on joining that club, trying out for that sport, completing that extra credit, going to the sports games, going to your proms and trips, asking for recommendations, etc. The paths you take ride on the decisions you make, so don’t hesitate.
Q: What has going through this pandemic taught you about life?
A: Living through a pandemic has definitely taught me to be both flexible and resilient to the inevitable. It can be hard to find a silver lining in all the madness, but I believe that every act of kindness, every step in the right direction, and every moment you spend imagining and planning towards a better future, is a silver lining all in its own.
Q: Do you have any teachers you’d like to give a shout-out to?
A: I’d love to give a shout-out to Ms. Fallis, who not only taught me to conduct myself with respect and grace, but whom I also consider to be a mother figure in my life and who has lended me an immense amount of support throughout my life. I’d also like to shout-out my kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Miller, who gave me multiple opportunities to practice my interpreting during conferences and who created a solid foundation for my academic career. Lastly, I’d like to simply shout-out all the teachers who provided me life lessons, nudges in the right direction, and happy moments I can look back on for the rest of my life.
