Evening of Excellence 2023

Lake Havasu High School Senior Valerie Westerkamp is recognized for enlisting with the U.S. Navy during the Class of 2023's Evening of Excellence at the Performing Arts Center on Monday.

 Photo by Michael Zogg / Today's News-Herald

With another school year almost at an end, the Lake Havasu High School Class of 2023 met in the performing arts center to celebrate an Evening of Excellence.

The annual event at the high school is a chance to recognize all of the scholarship funds that the senior class has earned for post-high school education. The soon-to-be graduates have raked in a total of $2.5 million in community, merit, and academic scholarships – including $190,000 from local community organizations alone.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.