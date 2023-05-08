With another school year almost at an end, the Lake Havasu High School Class of 2023 met in the performing arts center to celebrate an Evening of Excellence.
The annual event at the high school is a chance to recognize all of the scholarship funds that the senior class has earned for post-high school education. The soon-to-be graduates have raked in a total of $2.5 million in community, merit, and academic scholarships – including $190,000 from local community organizations alone.
The total amount of scholarships for this year’s senior class was about $1.2 to $1.4 million less than in each of the two previous years. Career Center Staff Assistant Francine Galea said the main reason for the difference is that there were no ROTC scholarships this year.
The Class of 2023 includes nine students who earned a scholarship of $70,000 or more. Cristal Torres has received the most scholarship money with $144,400. Most of that is through the $137,400 scholarship she earned to the Culinary Institute of America, with another $5,000 scholarship from Lake Havasu City Elks, $1,000 through the Anna Biasiucci Scholarship, and $1,000 from Parker 4 Wheelers.
Shauna Misiak earned a $136,000 scholarship to Franklin Pierce University, Shaylee Heron earned $120,000 to University of Redlands, and Kaleigh Paoli received $112,000 for St. Mary’s College with another $3,750 from Catholic Daughters of American, DayBreakers Lions Club, and Havasu Regional Medical Center Auxiliary combined. Alexis Martin earned a $110,000 scholarship to Barry University, Kian Stone earned $84,000 to Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, and Bradley Torres earned a $73,892 scholarship to Culinary Institute of New York.
Brody Schneikart ($84,000) and Evan Smith ($72,000) both earned University of Jamestown Football Scholarships. Schneikart received another $2,500 through the DayBreakers Lions Club and VFW Post 9401 & VFW Auxiliary, combined.
Northern Arizona University awarded the most scholarships to Havasu students with a total of 44 for Havasu’s senior class – including 19 “Lumberjack Scholarships” for $44,000 to cover the full cost of tuition. Arizona State University awarded a total of 22 scholarships to Havasu students, including six scholarships for ASU Havasu. Grand Canyon University is also providing six scholarships to Havasu seniors with the University of Arizona providing another five scholarships.
Mohave Community College is also giving 25 scholarships to this year’s senior class.
Lake Havasu High School’s senior class also includes a total of 15 students joining the military after graduation, with 10 enlisted with the U.S. Army, four with the U.S. Air Force, and one is going into the U.S. Navy.
