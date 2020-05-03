The pandemic may be a crisis, but homeschooling shouldn’t be. Still, there was a learning curve for everyone on both sides of the kitchen table when Havasu parents began homeschooling their children six weeks ago.
The upside is that parents need not devise lesson plans for their students because local schools distribute ready-made lesson packets. Teachers say the homework is mostly review of subject matter the kids have already learned. A coronavirus pandemic is not the time to introduce new concepts.
Still, educators say the time at home during the pandemic is ideal for practicing reading, writing and arithmetic.
“Students are never too old to practice their basic math facts, such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. Flash cards are perfect for this. If families don’t have flash cards, it is very easy to make them. I would suggest having the student make the flash cards themselves,” said Jennifer Black, an eighth grade math teacher at Thunderbolt Middle School.
She said there are many ways to sneak math into a child’s day.
“Yahtzee, cribbage, Monopoly and other games have math secretly built in,” Black said. “Math relevancy and relating it to the real world is also very important. Cook with your kids. Have them read a recipe, measure the ingredients, and double, triple or halve the recipe.”
Diana Asseier is the superintendent for the Lake Havasu Unified School District. She said parents should encourage their kids to write every day, even in summer after the pandemic’s stay-at-home orders are lifted.
“In addition to reading, daily writing is critical. Students can write in a journal with the length of the writing based on their age,” she said. “Also practice in oral language. Have students talk about what they are reading or have them explain a concept to an adult in the home. Try discussing major news events.”
Black shared one her favorite thoughts about homeschooling concerns.
“Don’t stress about schoolwork. In August, I will get your children back on track. I am a teacher and that is what I am trained to do. What I can’t fix is social-emotional trauma that prevents the brain from learning. So right now, I just need you to share your calm, share your strength, and share your laughter with your children. No kids are ahead. No kids are behind. Your children are exactly where they need to be. Do what you can when you can.”
