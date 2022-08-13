With the start of the school year on Thursday, ASU Havasu is entering its tenth year of offering classes in Mohave County.
Now that the chaos of the covid-19 pandemic is behind the college now, ASU Havasu Director Carla Harcleroad says the campus is planning on returning to its efforts to engage with the local community this school year as well as continuing to expand student services at the college.
With popular new study programs like nursing entering its second year at ASU Havasu, Harcleroad says enrollment at the college is still rising. According to Harcleroad, ASU had its largest number of first time student deposits in its ten year history—80.
“In the admissions funnel, students apply and there are all these steps along the way,” Harcleroad said. “A deposit means I’m a first year student, I deposited my money and I have said I am coming to ASU Havasu.”
With a strong incoming class last year too, Harcleroad says some of the class sizes for 100 and 200 level classes are growing to 30 to 50 students. In addition to local and in-state students making up ASU Havasu’s enrollment, Harcleroad says the campus remains popular with international students.
“The ASU brand is really interesting to a lot of our international students,” Harcleroad said.
So far this year, ASU Havasu has partnered with its neighbor, The Views, to not only house some students but to provide meal services to the college that is within walking distance. Prior to this year ASU had to shuttle students to Havasu Regional Medical Center.
In addition to that improvement, Harcleroad says the gym facilities are also being completely renovated on campus.
That isn’t the only new construction the college is doing. Harcleroad says ASU Havasu is currently in the process of having a “monument sign” for the college placed on Acoma Boulevard and Swanson Avenue. The official sign, which is expected to be down mid-September or October, is part of the college’s effort to get back into the community’s mind now that it can open up its facilities to community use.
“We are really trying to re-engage with our community and become socially embedded,” Harcleroad said.
According to Harcleroad, the college is looking to work more with its K-12 partners by letting them use the gym and bringing back the math challenge.
“We bring k-12 students here to campus and there is a math challenge—sort of a puzzle that they work on together,” Harcleroad said. “It’s quite fun.”
Harcleroad says the campus is also planning on celebrating its ten year anniversary but plans are still being worked out.
Classes at ASU start on Thursday, Aug. 18.
