ASU Havasu

A team of ASU Havasu faculty and staff were waiting to welcome students on move-in day.

 Joey Postiglione/Today’s News-Herald

With the start of the school year on Thursday, ASU Havasu is entering its tenth year of offering classes in Mohave County.

Now that the chaos of the covid-19 pandemic is behind the college now, ASU Havasu Director Carla Harcleroad says the campus is planning on returning to its efforts to engage with the local community this school year as well as continuing to expand student services at the college.

