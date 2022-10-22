Plans to clean up contamination in the soil and groundwater near the former McCulloch chainsaw factory at Lake Havasu and Holly avenues are being solidified, and cleanup efforts could get underway by fall 2023.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality recently completed its feasibility study for the Lake Havasu-Holly contamination site and made the report available for public review in late September. The rough boundaries of the site extend north to Centers Avenue, south to Holly Avenue, east to San Juan Drive, and west to Aviation Drive. ADEQ’s investigations of the site over the past five years have identified contaminants including hexavalent chromium in the soil, along with chromium, nitrate, PCE (tetrachloroethene) and TCE (tricholoethene) in the groundwater.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.