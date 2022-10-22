Plans to clean up contamination in the soil and groundwater near the former McCulloch chainsaw factory at Lake Havasu and Holly avenues are being solidified, and cleanup efforts could get underway by fall 2023.
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality recently completed its feasibility study for the Lake Havasu-Holly contamination site and made the report available for public review in late September. The rough boundaries of the site extend north to Centers Avenue, south to Holly Avenue, east to San Juan Drive, and west to Aviation Drive. ADEQ’s investigations of the site over the past five years have identified contaminants including hexavalent chromium in the soil, along with chromium, nitrate, PCE (tetrachloroethene) and TCE (tricholoethene) in the groundwater.
The groundwater contamination does not affect city water from Havasu, which regularly tests its water and meets all state and federal standards for drinking water.
ADEQ’s feasibility study identifies and evaluates three possible approaches to cleaning up the site – a “reference remedy,” a “more aggressive remedy,” and a “less aggressive remedy.” The study goes into detail about each of the proposals and evaluates the cost, effectiveness, viability, and benefits of each proposal.
All three of the proposed remedies would be capable of cleaning up the soil and groundwater contaminants up to state and federal standards, according to the study. Ultimately, the study recommends the more aggressive remedy be implemented.
The most aggressive option would clean up the contaminants faster than both alternative options, and it is also expected to be the cheapest option, according to the study.
Cost estimates for the more aggressive remedy total $6,988,491 with a possible $8,820,000 in additional contingency costs. The less aggressive remedy’s cost is estimated at $10,165,828 with $14,959,600 in possible contingencies while the reference remedy’s cost is an estimated $37,285,978 with another $10,089,143 in contingencies.
“ADEQ’s recommended remedy is expected to be more cost-effective in this case because it would clean up the groundwater contamination much faster, i.e., ‘aggressively,’ and a faster cleanup will reduce the overall time frame and costs for operations and maintenance, and long-term monitoring for the Lake Havasu Avenue and Holly Avenue Water Quality Assurance Revolving Fund site,” said Caroline Oppleman, Communication Director for ADEQ.
Due to the site’s designation as a Water Quality Assurance Revolving Fund site, the State of Arizona will pay for the cleanup work until viable parties responsible for the contamination can be identified.
Oppleman said now that the feasibility study has been completed, ADEQ will begin putting together its proposed remedial action plan.
“The PRAP will refine the information discussed in the Feasibility Study and present a single proposed remedy for public consideration. ADEQ values input from the local community on cleanup decisions.”
Once the action plan is finalized, and public comments are received, a record of decision will be issued followed by implementing the adopted remedial plans.
Oppleman said that cleanup work could get started in about a year.
“ADEQ is implementing remedies at WQARF sites across the state faster than ever before and ideally could begin construction of the final remedy as early as the fall of 2023,” she said.
City water
Some of Lake Havasu City’s wells in the north wellfield are located about 0.7 miles west of the contamination site, but none of the contaminants from the Lake Havasu-Holly site have reached the city wells, according to ADEQ’s investigations as well as water quality testing conducted regularly by the city.
Oppleman said ADEQ has 44 monitoring wells for the Lake Havasu-Holly site and has conducted multiple rounds of sampling.
“This sampling has enabled us to know exactly where the groundwater contamination is and at what levels,” Oppleman said. “ADEQ is conducting ongoing monitoring of the groundwater quality at the site, including the area near Lake Havasu City’s drinking water wells, on an annual basis to ensure drinking water sources remain protected. In addition, the Lake Havasu City public water system is required to conduct regular testing to ensure healthy drinking water is being provided to its customers and to report its results to ADEQ. Drinking water being provided by Lake Havasu City public water system meets federal safe drinking water standards.”
If the contamination plume does migrate to the city’s northwell field, the “most aggressive” remedy does include contingency plans that include wellhead treatments for the impacted wells that would be capable of treating the water to potable water standards.
Bahama-Bimini
A second contamination site was discovered in Havasu new Bahama Avenue and Bimini Lane in 2019, and was added to the same Water Quality Assurance Revolving Fund registry as the Lake Havasu-Holly site last year.
The contaminants at Bahama-Bimini are a little bit different than the ones at Lake Havasu-Holly. ADEQ reports detecting PCE, TCE and thallium in the groundwater at that location, in addition to arsenic detected in the soil.
Oppleman said ADEQ is currently wrapping up field work for its remedial investigation into the site.
“ADEQ expects to provide the Draft RI Report to the public for comment in early 2023 and host an important public meeting to present the report and ask the local community for what they want the site remedial objectives to be,” Oppleman said.
Community involvement
Oppleman said ADEQ values community input on the cleanup strategies that will be implemented locally, and all relevant documents detailing the extent of the contamination, the history of the sites, and the agencies plans to clean it up are available on the department’s website.
Documents for the Lake Havasu-Holly site can be found at azdeq.gov/lake-havasu-holly-repository. For more information about the Bahama-Bimini is available at azdeq.gov/bahama-bimini.
Oppleman said ADEQ is currently planning to host local public meeting about both contamination sites in Havasu in early December.
ADEQ also attempts to establish a Community Advisory Board as a way to engage the public during each step of the process and help disseminate information about the agency’s findings and plans. But Oppleman said neither site in Lake Havasu City have received enough applications for a board to be formed.
“We continue to encourage interested community members – anyone who lives, works, or is a stakeholder in the local area – to apply to be a member of the CAB,” Oppleman said.
Applications are available for both contamination sites on their respective pages on azdeq.gov. Anyone interested in joining either board can also contact Community Involvement Coordinator Wendy Flood at flood.wendy@azdeq.gov or call 602-771-4410.
