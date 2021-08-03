More than 1,000 of pounds of trash was removed from the side of State Route 95 through Lake Havasu City on Tuesday and clean-up crews are expected to be back at it today.
The Arizona Department of Transportation teamed up with Lake Havasu City staff for two days of trash clean up along the highway through town. The efforts started Tuesday and will continue today. ADOT Assistant Communication Director Doug Nick said four ADOT employees and four Havasu employees have teamed up to get the job done.
Nick said ADOT has also made use of a street sweeper to clean along the side of the highway. The sweeper started working on Sunday and is expected to wrap up on Wednesday.
Nick said the work crews have mostly focused their efforts between South Acoma Boulevard and Mulberry Avenue, and between North Kiowa Boulevard and Lake Drive, which he said is where the most trash has built up.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Nick said the crews had picked up about 110 bags of trash including assorted tires, garbage and other debris. He said each bag weighs roughly 13 pounds on average, which would make 1,430 pounds of litter removed on the first day of the clean-up.
There have been reports of growing amounts of trash and litter along the highway in recent months, not only in Lake Havasu City but along state highways throughout Arizona. The covid pandemic has greatly reduced the amount of outside labor available to ADOT for its typical highway cleanup efforts.
City Manager Jess Knudson said keeping the highway clean is important to Havasu because SR 95 is highly visible for all of the city’s residents, it provides the first impression of Havasu for tourists coming for their first visit, and it is the only impression of the city for motorists traveling through town.
“We need this effort and we are thankful for this effort, but we need more, ongoing, sustained efforts from ADOT to keep Highway 95 clear of trash and debris,” Knudson said.
Although ADOT employees have continued to conduct their cleanup operations as normal throughout the pandemic, Nick said ADOT crews’ primary responsibility is for pavement work, fence and guardrail repair, and other safety related highway projects. They pick up trash when they are able and Nick said that will continue.
“ADOT and the other government employees doing this work are part of the solution,” Nick said. “They are cleaning up the mess made by motorists.”
ADOT is also starting to have more manpower available to it for such cleanup efforts statewide. The Department of Corrections revived its various inmate work programs in July – including its agreement to provide inmate labor to pick up trash along state highways. Those crews had been suspended for about 15 months as a safety precaution during the height of the pandemic. But now inmate crews are starting to return to work along the highway in many locations throughout the state.
Lake Havasu City is typically visited by an inmate crew out of Kingman several times per year. ADOT and the Department of Corrections are still working to restart the agreement for inmates from the state prison in Kingman. Nick said ADOT expects to have inmate crews available to help clean up local highways soon, but there is no specific timeline for when that will happen.
(1) comment
So let me understand this, we let our city highways go trash, because of the pandemic??? A virus that was hard to get outdoor, outside of 6 ft, and in the sunshine??? I dare say we let the trash build up because we got lazy, and found a pass.
