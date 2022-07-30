City crews went to work Friday to repair damage and clear debris left by the monsoon storm that swept through the area late Thursday afternoon.

Meteorologist John Adair, with the National Weather Service in Las Vegas said 0.38 inches of rain was recorded at the Lake Havasu City Airport during the storm, and automated gauges around town reported between 0.35 and 0.75 inches, depending on the location. The rain had the most lasting impact on streets and wash crossings throughout town which were littered with rocks and debris from the storm.

