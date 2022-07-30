City crews went to work Friday to repair damage and clear debris left by the monsoon storm that swept through the area late Thursday afternoon.
Meteorologist John Adair, with the National Weather Service in Las Vegas said 0.38 inches of rain was recorded at the Lake Havasu City Airport during the storm, and automated gauges around town reported between 0.35 and 0.75 inches, depending on the location. The rain had the most lasting impact on streets and wash crossings throughout town which were littered with rocks and debris from the storm.
Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski said damage left in the storm’s wake was reported throughout the city, but the most severe damage seemed to be in the northeast and southeast portions of town. Kozlowski said Havasu’s street crews were focused on clearing out the major boulevards first before moving on to the avenues and into residential neighborhoods. Kozlowski said most of the wash crossings where already cleared out by noon on Friday.
“Once all roads are passable, crews shift to repairing the roadway edges where significant erosion occurs,” he said. “The last step is sweeping. The entire cleanup effort typically takes several weeks to accomplish.”
Kozlowski said the areas with the most damage included Highlander Avenue, Challenger Drive, Arizona Boulevard, S. Kiowa Boulevard, Geronimo Boulevard and Bison Boulevard.
In addition to the rain leaving litter on the streets, Thursday’s monsoon also included high winds. Adair said sustained winds at the airport reached 41 miles per hour, with the highest gust measured at 58 mph.
The high winds downed several trees, stop signs, including one at the SARA Park ballfields that landed on the outfield fence of field #2. City crews removed the tree and filled up the hole by noon on Friday. Crewmembers said similar clean-up work was required at Rotary Park, Wheeler Park, and in the Main Street area as well on Friday morning. The wind also wreaked havoc on signs around town downing stop signs, street signs, and lots of campaign signs just four days before the primary election.
Lake Havasu City saw scattered sprinkles starting about 3 p.m. on Friday, and Adair said there was a 30% to 40% chance of more thunderstorms, heavy rain, and high winds overnight. Adair said the National Weather Service projects a 40% chance of rain today, falling to 30% on Sunday and 20% on Monday.
“The monsoon moisture that has been over Havasu is going to remain through at least Monday with chances of showers and thunderstorms each afternoon,” Adair said. “Then as we get into Tuesday through Thursday we will see a drying trend with the chance of rain removed from the forecast. Once the moisture moves out we will see temperature increasing, but not really hot. It should get up to about 106 or 107 Tuesday through Thursday next week.”
Although thunderstorms and rain are still possible through the weekend, Adair said high winds are not expected.
