Mohave County will be scrutinizing the fairgrounds after several deadlines for reporting appear to have been missed by the Mohave County Fair Association in 2020.
After a lengthy discussion about the fairgrounds the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously for county staff to look into the lease agreement with the Mohave County Fair Association to determine if the contract was properly followed last year. Staff will then report its findings within 30 days.
Specifically, the association missed an October deadline to submit its annual profit and loss report to the County Manager by nearly four months. A couple of deadlines laid out in the contract that require semi-annual operation and activities reports at the end of January and July were also missed.
Fairgrounds Manager Tim Woods admitted that he missed the deadline for the profit and loss report and took responsibility for the error. But Supervisors decided to move forward with their direction to staff as a prelude to further scrutiny of how the county uses and operates its fairgrounds.
County Manager Sam Elters confirmed that the county received a profit and loss report shortly before Monday’s meeting, but District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson noted that it was submitted after the item was placed on the agenda.
In any case, the report was submitted several months later than the contract requires.
“I just didn’t get it done,” Woods said. “That is all on me.”
But he also noted that the fairgrounds had less than a skeleton crew at the time the profit and loss report was due.
“It wasn’t open. It was just me,” Woods said. “In October ,I didn’t have any staff, didn’t have anything. It was just me and I was (likely) to be riding a tractor chopping tumbleweeds.”
County Attorney Ryan Esplin told the board that the association’s lease expires in March 2022, and also confirmed that the county has the option to terminate the lease with notice – with or without cause.
County investment
Mohave County Financial Services Director Coral Loyd told the Supervisors that the county typically invests in major maintenance at the fairgrounds and asset improvements by reimbursing the association for qualifying purchases as part in the county’s annual budget. She said over the last six or seven year the county has paid about $100,000.
Johnson also pointed out that the Fairgrounds gets about $25,000 a year for capital projects that appears to roll over into the next year if it is not spent.
“I think that is something the board needs to look at because now we have no control over how much money is being spent out there – if it is just going to accrue every year,” Johnson said.
Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, who recently started his first term on the board, said he is still uncertain about how much tax money should go to the fairgrounds.
“Those are taxpayer dollars that are coming from all over the county,” he said. “I’m not sure how many people from Havasu or from Bullhead come up to use the fairgrounds – I’m still trying to find those numbers and that data. I just want to make sure the taxpayers are getting a good deal, and it is a good experience.”
Woods explained that since he took over as manager of the Fairgrounds three years ago that money has gone to improve the value of the property. He said in 2020 the association revamped the entrance to the fairgrounds. In 2018 they used the money to remove an old 1968 trailer house that had been sitting at the entrance. He said in 2019 the Fairgrounds Association revamped the rodeo grounds and was awarded the most improved rodeo arena in the Southwest by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association as a result.
“My objection to that in the past has been that we have an association that we have basically given our county fair to,” Johnson said. “It seems like there should be tons of money being generated there that would handle all those expenses and could be done without taxpayer dollars. It seems to me that should be a great money maker.”
Fairground’s financials
Loyd said the profit and loss report recently submitted by the association for 2019 showed roughly a $1,000 profit. She said the document shows the Fairgrounds Association itself operated at about a $126,000 loss which was offset by a $127,000 profit from the Mohave County Fair.
But without a county fair in 2020 the association reported a $102,000 loss last calendar year.
“Given the circumstances that wasn’t entirely unexpected, clearly,” Loyd said.
When pressed by Johnson for more details about why the fairgrounds had such substantial losses when there were no employees being paid, Woods said the losses are largely only on paper.
“The way the bookkeeping is done they take into account the loss of the Home and Garden Show, the Fourth of July, and the County Fair and they write that in as a loss,” Woods said. “It’s sort of a push. If you don’t have the fair, then you don’t have the expenses of the fair. But the way it is reported is as a usual loss from not having those events.”
Loyd said while losses in 2020 could be expected, the most concerning thing about the profit and loss report was a negative cash balance of $5,500 at the end of December, which included a sales tax liability of about $14,000.
Woods explained that he has been dealing with state and federal tax liabilities since he took the manager position about three years ago. At that time, he said the fairgrounds owned roughly $64,000 in back taxes – including $45,000 in payroll taxes.
“The prior management and prior boards did not feel it was necessary – for whatever reason – to pay these,” Woods said.
He said that the Fairgrounds are finally completely caught up with their taxes, however, and the association is back to a positive cash balance with $3,500 in the bank after some recent events brought in some revenue.
“I’m working with any creditors that I have to make partial payments until we receive (outstanding payments) or have an event that makes money and we pay the balance,” Woods said. “This is what we did in 2020 – you get with your creditors and you work with them. They knew what was going on, and they knew we were shut down.
