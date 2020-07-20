Arizona Sen. Sonny Borrelli will speak with the governor’s office in Phoenix today on behalf of Lake Havasu City bars and restaurants, after several establishments were asked to close last week.
At least five McCulloch Boulevard drinking establishments received visits Thursday from agents of the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses. Popular venues such as McKee’s Pub & Grill, Legends Sports Bar & Grill and BJ’s Cabana Bar were advised to close indoor dining services under an order given last month by Gov. Doug Ducey. Now Borrelli is speaking on business owners’ behalf, and attempting to address confusion as to the governor’s intent.
“I’ve gotten (the businesses’) side of things,” Borrelli said. “They’re looking for guidelines on when they can open and operate. They want clarification, and there seems to be a miscommunication as to the governor’s intent.”
Business owners said they believed they were operating in compliance with the governor’s order. Owners Vickie McKee of McKee’s Pub & Grill, and Thom Felke and Tim Shugrue of Legends, say they have recorded food sales well above 40% of the capacity required for restaurants under Arizona liquor laws. But due to their nature as drinking establishments, the liquor department has asked that they close regardless.
“Just because they have a Series 6 license, they’ve been asked not to remain open,” Borrelli said. “Meanwhile, restaurants with Series 12 licenses are allowed to remain open. Why does one have more privileges than the other? They’re restaurants, they serve food, they’ve been certified by the health department, but they’re not allowed to open.”
Borrelli says he is grateful that the governor’s office is willing to speak with senators and legislators about Ducey’s mandates, and it will require greater discussion in the future.
“Every one of these businesses wants to stay open while abiding by the governor’s order,” Borrelli said. “The government shouldn’t be in the business of picking winners and losers.”
Felke and Shugrue contacted Borrelli’s office last week, after state officials asked that Legends be closed for the duration of Ducey’s mandate – which is scheduled to expire July 29.
“There was one liquor agent who came,” Shugrue said. “Legendz isn’t a bar … the place closes at 10 p.m. He came in at 8 p.m., after people were done eating. We already had full disclosure with the police department … they know we have a restaurant. We weren’t trying to get around the governor’s mandate. We have seven restaurants, and we don’t anyone to think we’re being irresponsible. But that one liquor agent came in, saw the bar, and told us to shut down.”
Felke expressed dismay at what he called one agent’s “observation” putting livelihoods at stake.
“The whole thing’s bizarre,” Felke said. “When we closed in March, it was horrible for everyone. You can’t survive on a curbside-only business platform – we were down to 10% or 15% of our normal sales.”
BJ’s owner Artie Collin said his experience was similar. He believed he was in compliance with the governor’s June mandate, by operating as a restaurant, but requested an inspection by the department of liquor licenses to determine whether he was operating within the bounds of the law. Last week, he too was asked to close his business.
“Businesses have the opportunity to close willingly, and no legal action will be taken,” Collin said. “All of the bars they visited complied. We just have to sit it out and wait. We’re not going to take the chance of doing anything illegal.”
According to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses, no liquor violations have been reported in Lake Havasu City as of this month, nor has any formal action been taken against any Havasu business.
“All licensees remain in good standing with the agency,” said Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control Assistant Director Jeffery Trillo. “All licensed establishments agreed to close dine-in services and comply with the executive order. Department officials appreciated ownership’s willingness to comply, and understands the impacts to businesses and people caused by the covid-19 mitigation measures.”
Havasu establishments bearing Series 6 and 7 liquor licenses may still offer “to go” services if they wish, Trillo said.
“The decision to ask licensees to temporarily pause operations is not an easy one, but the department still has the responsibility to provide for public health and safety,” Trillo said Monday.
