The west entrance to London Bridge Beach was reopened by Wednesday afternoon after a closure that began Monday morning. Work crews closed the entrance in order to install piping under the road. The pipes are part of Lake Havasu City’s plans to deliver effluent – treated wastewater suitable for irrigation – to London Bridge Beach Park. Several of the parking spots at the beach were still blocked off on Wednesday and heavy machinery and equipment was left by the side of the parking lot as work in the area continues.
Closure lifted: Laying the groundwork
- By Michael Zogg
Today's News-Herald
