If they’re still in good shape, don’t get rid of your kids’ school uniform or that gently used pair of sneakers. Instead, pass them on to a student to help them prepare for a new school year.
The Clothes Closet is currently holding a school shirt and shoe drive ahead of the fall semester. All elementary shirts, small high school shirts, Havasu Preparatory Academy and Telesis Preparatory Academy uniforms can be donated. Any size is appreciated, and that goes for shoes as well – all the way up to men's size 13.
The organization is accepting donations through Aug. 5. Donated items will be given out to the community on Aug. 7. The details of time and location will be announced at a later date.
“It will be a week after school begins, but we know our kiddos will still need these items,” The Clothes Closet wrote in a Facebook post.
All donations can be dropped off at Print It Havasu, located at 2018 N. McCulloch Blvd.
