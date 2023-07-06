Clothes Closet continues school distribution event for underprivileged families

Lending a helping hand to those in need will extend to the city’s youth this weekend.
Heading into its fifth year, The Clothes Closet’s Annual Back to School event will serve underprivileged families within Lake Havasu City. The yearly event brings a plethora of free and accessible resources to families struggling financially, says Christine Watson-Buntemeyer, president and CEO of the organization.
A list of items ranging from school shirts and shoes to pants and undergarments will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Necessities, such as backpacks and school supplies, will also be distributed.
Other free resources will include haircuts, and information regarding healthcare and food assistance programs. Children needing supplies should be present with their parents or caregiver, Watson-Buntemeyer says. Breakfast, lunch and snack items will also be provided to attendees throughout the day.
“(It) helps our kids have a fresh start of a new school year and helps the families to use their money towards things they may need in their home instead of school stuff,” Watson-Buntemeyer said.
In addition to Watson-Buntemeyer, the event has been supported and organized by Cindy Keasey, the organization’s resource manager, and Malerie Kerekes, Reckless Productions owner and Biker Babes 4 Brighter Futures CEO.
Further donations have been made by local businesses and organizations, such as Red Iron Motorcycle Club, Tri-State Equipment Rentals, Elks Lodge No. 2399, and a number of other supporters, Watson-Buntemeyer adds.
“The Clothes Closet is doing great things in our community with the help of so many people in our city and all the resources working together to make it a better community,” Watson-Buntemeyer said.
The Clothes Closet’s 5th Annual Back to School event is on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Clothes Closet is located at 1968 Mesquite Ave.
