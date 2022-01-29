Bob Weir, 53, lives and breathes rodeo. He was practically raised in the ring, and the sport is in his blood. Today, he continues his family’s legacy in the industry by rodeo clowning.
While it might sound like just jokes, the role of rodeo clown isn’t just funny business. The primary objective is protecting fallen riders from bulls by distracting the animals and providing an alternate target to attack. To accomplish this, they wear bright, loose-fitting clothing that’s designed to tear away. Beneath, they wear fitted protective gear.
Vibrant clown make-up and comedy acts help rodeo clowns accomplish their other objective — entertaining the crowd between events.
Many large rodeos have split these jobs in two, using different individuals as rodeo bullfighters to protect riders and rodeo clowns, also called — “barrelmen” — solely for entertainment. But a plenty of smaller rodeos still combine the job.
Weir is working the ring and the crowds at the Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo Association and Little Delbert Days. You’ve seen him in action if you’ve been to the event out at SARA Park Rodeo Grounds this weekend.
Weir’s been around the rodeo his entire life. His grandfather is Walt Alsbaugh of Colorado, creator of Walt Alsbaugh Rodeo. Alsbaugh’s first event was produced in 1953, and he’s credited with being instrumental in helping new specialty acts and bull fighters get their start. Alsbaugh passed away in 1992, but his legacy was carried on by his children. Roy and Virginia Honeycutt created The Honeycutt Rodeo Company in 1976, one of the few rodeo stock contractors to have been part of every National Finals Rodeo. They helped with this weekend’s event, and they’ll bring the Lake Havasu Stampede Rodeo to life in March.
Weir’s mom was the youngest of the Alsbaughs, so it’s no surprise that Weir got his start as a rodeo clown early on — rodeo simply runs in his veins.
“I got into clowning because I didn’t really like riding horses and wasn’t that good at riding bulls, so I started clowning when I was 13 years old,” Weir said. “My parents let me work the barrel and do clown acts until I was 18, and then I fought bulls up until we had our daughter. That was about 1997. Then I just went to work in the barrel and clown acts again, since then. So I’ve been doing it for 40 years, this year.”
He’s been to Havasu several times prior to this weekend’s event and says our rodeos always have “huge, real fun crowds.”
Interacting with the crowd is his specialty.
“I take pride in getting up in the crowd,” he said. “A lot of the new clowns, they’ll just talk about what’s going on in life and make jokes. I get up in the crowd and take pictures with the kids and the people and high-five the kids. The kids, they’re going to bring their parents back.”
The best part about his job is seeing people have fun.
“You come to the rodeo to forget all your problems and enjoy things, so making people laugh and making the rodeo go smoothly, that makes me happy when that happens,” he said.
For this weekend’s event, Weir has a special halftime act that has a “good little twist at the end of it.” It’s an act that he’s borrowed and revived for an old friend who used to clown, and he’s added it to his mix of entertainment.
When Weir isn’t in the rodeo ring, he’s at school. Weir lives in Camp Verde, Arizona, where he serves as the superintendent of the Valley Academy for Career and Technology Education — a vocational program like Havasu’s WAVE school. He also was a teacher for 17 years, a wrestling coach for 23 years, and a principal.
If you haven’t seen Weir in action yet, tickets to the rodeo are $15 and the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit havasurodeo.com for more information.
