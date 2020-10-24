Renovation is almost complete for a lighthouse near Site Six, after the structure was vandalized almost two years ago.
The Lake Havasu Lighthouse Club maintains more than two dozen miniature lighthouses surrounding Lake Havasu, and they’re not just for decoration. The miniature lighthouses have offered guidance to boaters on the water after dark, and have acted as points of reference for rescue teams dispatched to help lost or stranded hikers. But not everyone seems to appreciate them.
Throughout 2018, three of Havasu’s lighthouses were damaged in acts of vandalism. The Wind Point Lighthouse, near Site Six, was struck that year in an act of vandalism that left it in disrepair. Other structures throughout the area were left broken or covered in graffiti.
The Wind Point Lighthouse, which is a replica of a lighthouse in Wind Point, Wisconsin, was among the club’s first lighthouses installed in Havasu, according to Lighthouse Club President Greg Peterson.
“It was vandalized a few years ago,” Peterson said. “But it’s also been rotting out. We’ve built it up with brand new parts from the old ramp … we have members who live in Havasu year-round, who worked on it during the summertime.”
Although Peterson says the renovated structure has been placed at its old location, the lighthouse will require new stucco. As of Monday evening, Peterson said the renovations were almost complete, but the club will still require assistance in placing stucco around the structure.
For more information about the Lake Havasu Lighthouse club, or to help, visit www.lh-lighthouseclub.org.
