A Needles gas station owner came under scrutiny Friday when CNN reported that he purchased space for six billboards promoting President Trump’s reelection, after receiving a small business PPP loan earlier this year.
According to CNN’s report, the billboards were erected at locations throughout Arizona and California, and paid for by Needles-based Jones 1 Inc. The company owns a Shell gas station and travel center in Needles, which was approved for a Paycheck Protection Program loan between $150,000 and $350,000 from the Small Business Administration, CNN reported. Members of the Lake Havasu Republicans Facebook group planned the billboards, according to CNN’s report, and Jones 1 owner Joseph Jones provided the funding.
CNN reported that the six billboards, erected in early August, would cost about $10,000 to $30,000 for four weeks. The Republican group planned for the billboards to remain in place until the general election, CNN reported, which could cost as much as $120,000.
Jones told CNN reporters this week that the billboards cost him considerably less than $120,000, however. “I simply wanted to support my president,” Jones told CNN. “That’s all there is to it.”
The Paycheck Protection Program’s small business loan program began in April, and found instant popularity nationwide. The loan offered federally-backed assistance to small businesses at low interest, with the possibility of forgiveness if at least 75% of received funding was used for employee compensation. According to Small Business Association data, Jones reported that he employed 32 workers in his PPP loan application.
Lake Havasu Republicans Facebook group creator Gianna Kraft told CNN the billboards have been a success.
“I’m getting daily pictures, people taking selfies showing their support, people driving by and saying they’re awesome and what a great impact they are having,” Kraft told CNN reporters. “Where are the Biden billboards?”
Kraft said she had no knowledge of whether Jones used PPP loan funding to purchase the billboards, or how much those billboards cost.
Attempts by Today’s News-Herald to contact Jones were unsuccessful as of Friday afternoon.
