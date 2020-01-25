Lake Havasu City’s ambitious Vision 2020 plan called for the creation of a co-working center to allow small business startups to thrive. Now, that vision is a step closer to reality.
The Lake Havasu City Partnership for Economic Development hopes to build the co-working center at 2121 McCulloch Blvd., bordering Springberg McAndrew Park. The space is located adjacent to Sanchez-Hawkins Jewelry.
The co-working center is expected to be the first of three catalyst projects from the PED’s “Vision 2020” economic and community development plan to see fruition this year. An evolution of the PED’s “F106” project, the city’s co-working center would offer a single location for multiple collaborative businesses to grow and succeed, before expanding into Havasu’s marketplace.
The property remained in escrow as of last week, and PED President James Gray said he could not comment on the site’s potential purchase. According to previous statements by Gray, however, design of the facility includes room for 29 companies and as many as 49 employees. Gray has said he hopes the property’s purchase will conclude this month, and construction on the new center could begin this summer.
Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning officials are working with the PED on the project as it moves forward, and according to City Manager Jess Knudson, the property is already zoned for the PED’s project.
“City staff have met with the PED and their team at a pre-application meeting to discuss the project,” Knudson said. “A collaborative meeting identified potential issues and solutions.”
According to Knudson, those issues include a possible lot-line adjustment to the PED’s proposed building, as well as minor obstacles in obtaining utility easements at the property, which PED officials expect to resolve as planning continues.
As of Friday, Havasu officials were awaiting the PED’s final plans for the property for review.
