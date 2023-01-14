In an effort to spread out the $1 million that the Lake Havasu City Council has made available for social service-focused grants this year, the Community Resource Coalition is asking the top scoring applicants to trim back their proposals by 20%.

The coalition met Thursday for the first time since Havasu began accepting applications for the grants in October. Since the Dec. 9 deadline, coalition members used the scoring rubric they created to evaluate all 19 applications that the city received. Those scores were then tallied to determine the coalition’s top choices. But the coalition still had some decisions about what recommendation it should make to the City Council, which will ultimately be responsible for awarding any grants.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.