In an effort to spread out the $1 million that the Lake Havasu City Council has made available for social service-focused grants this year, the Community Resource Coalition is asking the top scoring applicants to trim back their proposals by 20%.
The coalition met Thursday for the first time since Havasu began accepting applications for the grants in October. Since the Dec. 9 deadline, coalition members used the scoring rubric they created to evaluate all 19 applications that the city received. Those scores were then tallied to determine the coalition’s top choices. But the coalition still had some decisions about what recommendation it should make to the City Council, which will ultimately be responsible for awarding any grants.
That’s because the 19 applicants requested a combined total of $2,409,290 – nearly 2.5 times the amount of money available.
According to meeting documents, the $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act money that the council has made available for these grants would be enough to fully fund the top seven scoring applications. Those applicants include Faith and Grace (requesting $196,600), The Clothes Closet ($160,000), River Cities United Way ($250,000), MIKID Mentally Ill Kids in Distress ($217,898), Haven Family Resource Center ($50,000), Open Table ($70,000), and Covenant Church Lake Havasu ($49,800).
Coalition member Barbara Smith opened up discussion by saying that she doesn’t want to distribute all of the grant money to just seven organizations in Havasu. She said she would like to see as many organizations get a piece of the grants as possible, suggesting that the coalition split up the money among 16 of the applicants.
Coalition member Don Klostermeier disagreed with that approach, preferring to fully fund each of the top seven applicants. He argued that some of the requests are for capital projects and, if they are only partially funded, the organization may not be able to complete the project.
Later in the meeting, coalition member Leslie Denney suggested that the coalition recommend that each of the top applicants be awarded 80% of the amount they requested – allowing a couple more proposals to receive some of the funding.
After a little more than an hour of discussion, the coalition voted unanimously to request that each of the top 10 scoring applicants resubmit a budget for their proposals with 80% of the funding from their original request, in addition to providing narrative about how the resulting proposal would work.
Grace Episcopal Church (requesting $90,300), Women With Willpower ($50,000), and the Community Health Department Foundation ($142,929) received the eighth, ninth, and 10th highest scores from the coalition – respectively.
The applicants will have until Jan. 20 to submit those addendums to the city, and the coalition plans to review them and make its final recommendations at its next meeting on Jan. 26 at 3 p.m.
Although the final motion passed unanimously, the coalition had previously considered a motion by Klostermeier to recommend that the top seven scoring projects be awarded the full amount that they requested, with the remaining $5,000 going to Grace Episcopal Church – which had the eighth highest score. That motion was defeated on a 2-3 vote, with only Vijette Saari and Klostermeier voting yes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.