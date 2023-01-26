The Lake Havasu City Resource Coalition has made its first recommendations about how the city should distribute the $1 million in grant money it has set aside for social service-focused projects. But the coalition wants to have one more meeting before solidifying its recommendation for the final $311,000.
During its meeting Thursday, the coalition met to review the revised applications that it requested from the top 10 scoring applicants. During its meeting on Jan. 12, the coalition had asked those organizations to reduce the grant amount they were requesting by 20% in an effort to spread the grant money out to more organizations.
With the revised applications in hand, the coalition heard from each applicant and asked several applicants more questions about their plans.
At the end of the meeting, the coalition voted unanimously to recommend awarding grants to eight of the applicants, totaling $688,592 in grants.
Those recommendations include Faith and Grace (a $157,280 grant), The Clothes Closet ($128,000), River Cities United Way ($161,856), HAVEN Family Resource Center ($40,000), Open Table ($50,000), Covenant Church lake Havasu ($39,216), Grace Episcopal Church ($72,240), and Women With Willpower ($40,000).
During discussion, the coalition determined that the application submitted by Community Health Department Foundation was too similar to the proposal submitted by River Cities United Way to award grants to both projects. Both organizations proposed putting together a database of all of the services offered in Lake Havasu City that would be able to connect people in need with all of the organizations in town that provide the services they require.
The coalition decided that it preferred the River Cities United Way proposal, which received the third highest marks on the scoring rubric, over the Community Health Department Foundation application which came in 10th.
With the CHDF application eliminated from consideration, that left the coalition with an additional $137,061 in grant money to consider recommendations for.
Impact: 928’s application was the 11th highest scoring out of the 19 applications Lake Havasu City received for the grants. The proposal would help increase the number of foster homes in the community. Impact: 928 was asked to revise its application that originally requested $315,000, to show how the proposal would work if only awarded about $140,000.
The Community Resource Coalition also had lots of questions about MIKID’s (Mentally Ill Kids In Distress) application proposing a “train the trainers” program that would train locals to teach active parenting classes and crisis prevention classes. MIKID submitted the fourth highest scoring application and originally requested $217,898, but revised that request to $174,318 when asked to cut the amount by 20%.
Several coalition members expressed concerns about where the grant money would be spent, because MIKID serves all of Mohave County. Representatives from MIKID assured the coalition that the grant money would be spent in Havasu to train Lake Havasu City residents. The coalition decided to ask MIKID to revise its application to more clearly spell out the application’s Havasu focus, and how that will be tracked.
The coalition also requested that the 12th, 13th, and 14th highest scoring applicants – the next three on the list – also revise their original application to reduce the grant request by 20% and explain how the proposal would change with the reduced funding. Those organizations are Child & Family Resources, Lake Havasu City Historical Society & Museum, and Heidi Edwards Cooking for Cancer Foundation.
The coalition’s next meeting will be held on Feb. 9 starting at 10 a.m., where it hopes to make its final recommendations to the council.
COMMUNITY RESOURCE COALITION RECOMMENDATIONS
Faith and Grace - $157,280
The Clothes Closet - $128,000
River Cities United Way - $161,856
HAVEN Family Resource Center - $40,000
Covenant Church Lake Havasu - $39,216
Grace Episcopal Church - $72,240
Women With Willpower - $40,000
Total recommendations - $688,592
