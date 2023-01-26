Christine Watson-Buntemeyer

Christine Watson-Buntemeyer stands in front of the building at 1968 Mesquite Ave. Once completed, the building will be called Havasu Hope and will house the Clothes Closet with enough extra room to operate as a resource center to help connect anybody in Havasu in need with organizations that are able to provide the services they require. The building will also include a for-profit shop called Havasu Hope that will sell inspirational items

 Michael Zogg/Today’s News-Herald

The Lake Havasu City Resource Coalition has made its first recommendations about how the city should distribute the $1 million in grant money it has set aside for social service-focused projects. But the coalition wants to have one more meeting before solidifying its recommendation for the final $311,000.

During its meeting Thursday, the coalition met to review the revised applications that it requested from the top 10 scoring applicants. During its meeting on Jan. 12, the coalition had asked those organizations to reduce the grant amount they were requesting by 20% in an effort to spread the grant money out to more organizations.

