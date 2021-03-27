Operators of boats shorter than 26 feet will be required to use an engine kill switch and an attached lanyard as of April 1, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
It’s a safety feature that prevents boats from taking off if the driver falls overboard. The new rule is the result of a law passed by Congress.
The engine cutoff switch link is usually a lanyard-style cord that attaches to a switch on an outboard motor. When enough tension is applied, the link disengages from the cutoff switch and the motor is automatically shut down.
Wireless engine cutoff switches have recently been developed and are also approved for use by the Coast Guard. These devices use an electronic “fob” that is carried by the operator and senses when it is submerged in water, activating the engine cutoff switch and turning the engine off. Wireless devices are available on the aftermarket and are beginning to become available as manufacturer-installed options.
The Coast Guard says it receives reports each year about boaters who fall out of their watercrafts, leading to injuries and deaths when the boat continues to operate with no one in control.
The Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2018 required manufacturers of recreational boats less than 26 feet in length, with an engine capable of 115 lbs. of static thrust, to equip the vessel with an engine cutoff switch installed as of December 2019. Owners of recreational vessels produced after December 2019 are required to maintain the cutoff switch on their vessel in a serviceable condition, the Coast Guard says.
The engine cutoff switch links are not required when docking/trailering, trolling and operating in no-wake zones.
