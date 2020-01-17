Arizona lawmakers are scheduled to hear a bill this legislative session that could further protect the state’s supply of Colorado River water.
The bill, sponsored by legislators Regina Cobb and Leo Biasiucci, both of Lake Havasu City, would forbid Arizona residents from transferring fourth-priority Colorado River water, or any claim they might have to its use, for any purpose other than for use in agricultural, municipal or industrial use in the Colorado River community.
The bill underscores years of efforts by Mohave County supervisors to prevent the transfer of that water to Central Arizona agencies. Most recently, supervisors opposed transfers from Mohave County and Yavapai counties through the Central Arizona Project; as well as a proposed water transfer to the Central Arizona town of Queen Creek.
In 2018, Mohave County officials purchased 15 acres of Mohave Valley farmland, and leased it to local farmers, specifically to maintain power in decisions made by the Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District.
The bill refers to fourth priority water rights, which are guaranteed to agencies, businesses and organizations under contract with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. According to Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, the bill could help Colorado River communities in protecting their respective water rights.
“It’s probably a little late, but it’s a good idea,” Johnson said Friday. “It’ll change the way some people go about getting their water. If it goes through, it will stop the transfer of water (from Mohave County).”
According to Johnson, however, such a law would only be successful as long as it doesn’t conflict with federal statutes. Five years ago, Mohave opposed the transfer of water rights from wells near Wikieup to a Yavapai County mining operation, which was permitted under the Bill Williams River Water Rights Settlement Act of 2014.
“The law could only work as long as it doesn’t conflict with federal law,” Johnson said. “Things get more complicated when the feds interfere.”
The bill, known as HB 2405, was still awaiting its first read before the Arizona House of Representatives as of Friday.
Attempts to contact Cobb by telephone were unsuccessful as of Friday afternoon.
