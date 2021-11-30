Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers announced committee assignments for the upcoming Arizona Legislative Session. State Rep. Regina Cobb will serve as chair of the House Appropriations Committee. She will also serve on the Ways & Means Committee. Meanwhile, State Rep. Leo Biasiucci will serve on the House Rules and Transportation committees.
Cobb to serve as chair of Arizona House Appropriations Committee
