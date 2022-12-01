#10. Cochise County

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (282 total deaths)

--- 4.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Arizona

--- #1,016 highest rate among all counties nationwide

- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,331 (11,750 total cases)

--- 20.2% less cases per 100k residents than Arizona

- New cases per 100k in the past week: 75 (95 new cases, +56% change from previous week)

 Clay Gilliland // Flickr

PHOENIX — Cochise County supervisors finally certified the results of the general election.

The 2-0 vote — Republican Tom Crosby did not show up at the Thursday afternoon meeting -- came just hours after Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey ruled that state law is clear and that the supervisors have no choice but to conduct the formal canvass. The last date for them to have done that legally was Monday.

