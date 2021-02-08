After a handful of legal challenges to Gov. Ducey’s executive order, the state Legislative is tackling the issue of off -site cocktail sales with a proposed law that would allow both bars and restaurants to start selling mixed cocktails to go.
When Ducey ordered the closure of bars and limited restaurants to take out only last March, the state liquor department released guidelines for restaurants to sell drinks to go, even those that didn’t have the proper liquor license.
This executive order drew a lawsuit from over a 100 Arizona bars who claimed that allowing restaurants to skirt the rules of their liquor licenses and sell off site alcohol was financially damaging to business for bars and devalued the bars more expensive series 6 liquor license which allowed the off-site sale of sealed alcohol (excluding mixed cocktails) prior to the pandemic.
As a result of that lawsuit a Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled that restaurants must stop serving alcohol to go.
The governor’s order also spurred a court filing from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, claiming that Ducey had exceeded his emergency executive powers by letting restaurants violate liquor laws for as long as they did. Brnovich argued that it was the role of the legislative branch to change the liquor laws.
Which is where HB 2773 comes into play. Introduced by Republican representative Jeff Weninger of Chandler, HB 2773 would allow both bars and restaurants to start selling mixed cocktails to go with the proper license.
“This bill deals specifically with to go cocktails.” Weninger said. “These drinks are not allowed to go in state law. Therefore in order to allow it, the law needs changed. For clarity, neither bars or restaurants are currently allowed to serve cocktails to go in the State of Arizona. This bill will give a brand new privilege to both bars and restaurants.”
As helpful as it was to sell drinks to go during the lockdown, some restaurant owners in Lake Havasu City are unsure of how much this new law would affect their business practices now that they are open again.
“Really for us it wasn’t a huge impact,” co-owner of the Blue Chair, Danny Finch explained. “It helped when we were forced to only do to go but the way Blue Chair is built is for the experience, the view and to have people in here. We are not really built for to go. So it really wouldn’t have an impact on us.”
Other Havasu restaurant owners like Tim Shugrue are concerned that the proposed bill could have a negative impact on the series 6 liquor license.
“If they come up with a new license, if that is what they are proposing then I think that is a good thing,” Shugrue said. “I think to just give it away like they did before I don’t think that’s a good thing. It devalues the sixes and most people would probably just get twelves.”
Both Shugrue and his partner, Thom Felke, also wonder what might be a restaurants liability when it comes to serving alcoholic drinks to go.
“It seems like opening a Pandora’s Box,” Felke said.
HB 2773 is currently in its second reading in both the Commerce and Rules committees of the State House.
