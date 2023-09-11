The first Lake Havasu City Council meeting of the month is set to take place next Tuesday, with discussion items ranging from rezoning and code changes to preservation resolutions. 

The first item on the public hearings agenda is a planned development rezoning for the Hilltop Community Church located at 3190 N. McCulloch Blvd. 

0
0
2
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.