The first Lake Havasu City Council meeting of the month is set to take place next Tuesday, with discussion items ranging from rezoning and code changes to preservation resolutions.
The first item on the public hearings agenda is a planned development rezoning for the Hilltop Community Church located at 3190 N. McCulloch Blvd.
The rezoning was approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission during a special meeting on Aug. 23.
One of the buildings, an office building, is one foot over the 15-foot limit for the district, which is one reason why the project requires approval. The church is also in a residential area, and the developer was required to host a neighborhood meeting.
Rob Sampson with Selberg Associates represented the applicant and told the commission that during the neighborhood meeting, two people showed up, and they did not receive any objections.
If approved by the city council, the developer will be able to take the next step to start building four accessory buildings ranging in height from 16 feet to 25 feet.
The next item on the agenda is changes to the city code section on parking standards due to parking shortage issues.
The code amendment would mean that when calculating parking spaces for any use, fractions should be rounded to the next highest number.
Another amendment would be to the standards for off-street parking for multi-family dwellings. One and a half spaces would be required for units with one bedroom, two spaces for two or more bedrooms, one space per five dwellings for visitor parking, and at least one covered space.
A third agenda item is a resolution to support the preservation and enhancement of public recreational use and access to the shoreline of Lake Havasu.
The resolution seeks to ‘assert and reconfirm’ the priority of preserving and enhancing land and water access along Lake Havasu.
The resolution states that the council has adopted general plan policies to preserve public recreational use and zoning standards to make the city’s natural, historic, and recreational resources publicly accessible.
“These standards promote creative and context sensitive project designs that conserve and accentuate the natural landscapes while providing public recreational access to and along the Lake Havasu shoreline,” a section of the resolution reads.
City Manager Jess Knudson said the council elected to put the item on the agenda after it was brought up during a previous public forum.
“This all started … a couple of council meetings back when we had a resident come to the call to the public and ask for a conversation to take place regarding Island development and shoreline access for the public,” Knudson said.
What the resolution means and what its goals are will be discussed by the council during Tuesday's meeting, Knudson said.
The city has come up with a map that shows land ownership in the area.
“The maps show land ownership and the amount of land on the Island that is owned by state land, which is a substantial amount of property on the Island," Knudson said.
The council may also vote to call for an executive session and item on the consent agenda. The executive session would be scheduled for Sept. 26 before the next council meeting.
Next week’s meeting is open to the public, and will begin at 5:30 on Sept. 12 at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd.
