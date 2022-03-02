Lake Havasu Mayor Cal Sheehy and City Manager Jess Knudson will host coffee on Friday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. in the Council Chambers at the Police Department located at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd North. Residents are encouraged to attend to express any issues, concerns, or questions. The meeting does not require an RSVP and is informal come-and-go setting. For information, contact the Mayor’s office at 928 854-4278.
