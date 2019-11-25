Join Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy, City Manager Jess Knudson, and City Magistrate Mitch Kalauli, for coffee and casual conversation Friday, Dec. 6, in the Council Chambers at the Police Department, located at 2360 McCulloch Boulevard North, from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
Residents may talk about any issues, concerns, or questions. The meeting does not require an RSVP, as it is an informal come-and-go setting.
