Join Lake Havasu Mayor Cal Sheehy and City Manager Jess Knudson for coffee on Friday, June 4, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. in the Community Center Relics and Rods Hall. Residents are encouraged to attend to express any issues, concerns, or questions. The meeting does not require an RSVP. For more information or questions about Coffee with the Mayor and City Manager, contact the Mayor’s office at 928- 453-4152.
