Coffee with the Mayor and City Manager is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Aquatic Center, 100 Park Ave. With an informal, come-and-go setting, residents can ask questions and address issues city-wide. Anything goes, and Mayor Cal Sheehy and City Manager Jess Knudson will be available to answer questions or direct concerns to the appropriate sources. An RSVP is not required. For information, call 928-453-4152.
— Today’s News-Herald
