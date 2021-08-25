The next Coffee with the Mayor and City Manager will be held on Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., at the stage under the London Bridge. Residents may express any issues, concerns, or questions. The event does not require an RSVP and is an informal come-and-go setting.
For more information please contact the mayor’s office at (928) 453-4152.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.