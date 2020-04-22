Citizens will have to provide their own cup of Joe, but Coffee with the Mayor and City Manager is making its return this week.
Lake Havasu City announced that it is bringing back its monthly event in a digital format with the first such meeting scheduled for Friday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. During the events, Mayor Cal Sheehy and City Manager Jess Knudson talk about what the city has been up to, and what issues it is facing before fielding questions from the audience.
“I’m excited to be able to connect with our citizens in a format where we can give an update on what is happening with the city, and then answer any questions that are on the minds of our citizens,” Sheehy said. “Throughout this entire process we have been communicating via social media, video releases, guest editorials in the newspaper, so we are just trying to over-communicate, get the message out, and answer questions concerns and thoughts that our citizens are having at every turn. This is just another opportunity for us to outreach.”
Traditionally, Coffee with the Mayor is held on the first Friday of the month. The last event was held at the beginning of March but the April meeting was postponed due to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control that shut down all public meetings in Lake Havasu City for several weeks.
The city has since transitioned to digital meetings starting with the City Council last week and will take a similar approach to resuming Coffee with the Mayor – though it will be using a slightly different platform and process than the council meeting.
Coffee with the Mayor will be hosted on Facebook Live through the city’s account at fb.com/lhcazgov. Citizens will be able to make comments or ask questions in real time by commenting on the city’s video post.
“That way it is a little bit more fluid than somebody having to present a question in advance,” Sheehy said, contrasting the set up to the process for digital City Council meetings. “This way if somebody has a follow up question on a comment or something it can be done in more real time.”
Although April’s Coffee with the Mayor and City Manager is being held later than usual – on the last Friday of the month rather than the first – Sheehy said the plan is to resume the events regular schedule moving forward. That means that Coffee with the Mayor is expected to be back again on Facebook Live next Friday, which is also the first day of May.
Sheehy said the city is waiting to see how the event goes in the new digital format, and what kind of response that it gets. He said the city is considering scheduling more frequent digital Coffee with the Mayor events during the duration of the coronavirus pandemic if needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.