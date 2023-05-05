Panhandling

The City of Kingman is aiming to curb panhandler by advertising and encouraging people to donate to local nonprofits that aid those experiencing homelessness.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is preparing to debut its Coins for Kindness program, which encourages people to donate to local nonprofits that serve homeless individuals instead of giving to panhandlers.

City staff told council on Tuesday, May 2 that the program aims to highlight nonprofits that help homeless individuals with food, housing and employment. Nonprofits in the city’s lineup include Cornerstone Mission, Arizona Youth Partnership, The Salvation Army and Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

