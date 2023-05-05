KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is preparing to debut its Coins for Kindness program, which encourages people to donate to local nonprofits that serve homeless individuals instead of giving to panhandlers.
City staff told council on Tuesday, May 2 that the program aims to highlight nonprofits that help homeless individuals with food, housing and employment. Nonprofits in the city’s lineup include Cornerstone Mission, Arizona Youth Partnership, The Salvation Army and Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
“We’ve been working on a program to encourage people to not pass out coins or money to panhandlers,” City Manager Ron Foggin said.
Foggin said the program developed in Kingman is similar to programs nationwide aimed to curb panhandling. “We’re in the process of almost being ready to roll this out,” Foggin said.
City Clerk Annie Meredith said staff will advertise Coins for Kindness with a variety of social media posts and news releases. Signs with a QR code to donate to local organizations will also be placed throughout the city. Meredith said they plan to install repurposed parking meters throughout the city as another way to collect change for the organizations.
A portal to donate will also be posted on the city’s website. The website for donations is expected to go live in the coming weeks followed by the signs.
“All the monies collected will be going to the organizations that serve the homeless population in our community,” Meredith said.
Meredith said staff will work with local businesses to find landscaping solutions to discourage people from standing and panhandling near roadways. The city’s Economic Development Department has proposed implementing a grant program that could encourage business owners to update their outdoor space to avoid panhandlers.
“It might deter people from standing there and having shopping carts and panhandling in that location,” Meredith said.
