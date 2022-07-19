Stacy Childs

Stacy Childs

A California man remains in custody this week, charged in the alleged second-degree murder of a Canadian tourist 17 years ago in Lake Havasu City. Now, his attorneys say prosecutors in the case failed to disclose potentially exculpatory evidence to a Mohave County grand jury.

Stacy Childs, 60, of Santa Cruz, California, was taken into custody at his home on April 26, after DNA evidence allegedly showed probable cause for his arrest in the 2005 murder of Ottawa resident Barbara Kalow. But according to Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Paul Amann, there may be holes in the state’s case.

