A California man was arrested this year, after DNA evidence may have linked him to the 2005 murder of a Canadian woman in Lake Havasu City. Now, the Mohave County Public Defender’s Office is requesting a DNA expert of its own to possibly challenge that evidence in court.

Almost two decades ago, 45-year-old Barbara Kalow was found deceased in her hotel room on London Bridge Road, the cause of which was ultimately ruled to have been forced asphyxiation. The case remained unsolved until 2018, when it was reopened by the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s cold case division. And according to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, DNA evidence found beneath the victim’s fingernails was matched this year to that of 60-year-old Stacy Childs, who has multiple prior felony convictions in California.

