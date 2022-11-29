A California man was arrested this year, after DNA evidence may have linked him to the 2005 murder of a Canadian woman in Lake Havasu City. Now, the Mohave County Public Defender’s Office is requesting a DNA expert of its own to possibly challenge that evidence in court.
Almost two decades ago, 45-year-old Barbara Kalow was found deceased in her hotel room on London Bridge Road, the cause of which was ultimately ruled to have been forced asphyxiation. The case remained unsolved until 2018, when it was reopened by the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s cold case division. And according to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, DNA evidence found beneath the victim’s fingernails was matched this year to that of 60-year-old Stacy Childs, who has multiple prior felony convictions in California.
Lake Havasu City Police detectives and Santa Cruz County investigators served a warrant for Childs’ arrest at his home in April, and Childs was extradited less than a month later to stand trial in Mohave County. But according to Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Paul Amann, an expert witness should be appointed for the defense to verify the accuracy of that DNA evidence.
“It is alleged that (the victim) was murdered on or about April 5, 2005,” Amann said in a Nov. 23 court filing. “Seventeen years later, the state indicted Childs for the alleged murder. The state now alleges the defendant’s DNA was under the victim’s fingernails. This means the defendant should attempt to challenge the validity of that evidence. Typically, the way the defendant would do this is to have an independent scientific analysis done which could then be used to rebut the state’s evidence, or challenge it on cross examination.”
Childs is an indigent, and would require the court to pay for such a witness. According to Amann, the cost for a DNA expert to review the evidence, offer an opinion, participate in pretrial interviews and travel to testify at trial is usually about $5,000.
Amann requested that Riverside, California physician Monte Wayne Miller be appointed to that task.
As of Tuesday, a decision had not yet been rendered in Mohave Superior Court as to whether that expense will be approved.
Childs remained in custody as of this week on $1 million bond. He is next scheduled to appear Dec. 12 in Mohave Court for a status conference in the case.
