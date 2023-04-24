A Canadian woman was murdered in her Lake Havasu City hotel room 18 years ago, and her alleged killer will now stand trial this week in Mohave Superior Court.
The second-degree murder trial of 61-year-old California resident Stacy Childs began on Monday, with a possible resolution later this week to an investigation that has spanned almost two decades. Childs is accused in the strangulation death of 45-year-old Barbara Kalow in April 2005, a crime that went unsolved until the case was reopened for investigation in 2018 by the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s cold case unit.
Prosecutors say that investigators linked DNA evidence beneath the victim’s fingernails to Childs, who was believed to have been in the Havasu area at the time of Kalow’s death and whose criminal record includes a host of felony arrests in the state of California from 1982 to 2012. Lake Havasu City Police detectives and Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputies served a warrant for Childs’ arrest at his residence in Santa Cruz, and Childs was extradited to Mohave County one month later.
On Friday, Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Paul Amann filed a motion in Mohave Superior Court to preclude photos from Kalow’s autopsy, should they prove to be unnecessarily gruesome.
“The state has loaded eight gruesome autopsy photos into evidence, with gruesome crime scene photos, obviously in the hope of inciting the jurors’ passions,” Amann said in his motion. “The fact that Barbara Kalow died is not contested. The cause of death is not contested. There is no probative value in those images.”
The case began in early April 2005, when housekeeping staff at a London Bridge Road hotel discovered the victim’s body in her hotel room. Kalow, an Ottawa resident, had been visiting the Havasu area while on vacation, and is not believed to have had any personal connection to her alleged killer.
Kalow’s cause of death was ultimately ruled to have been forced asphyxiation.
According to police in 2005, Kalow’s vehicle was missing from the business’ parking lot when investigators were called to the scene. Blood on the victim’s mattress and bruises from possible strangulation led police to rule Kalow’s death as the result of homicide.
Kalow’s vehicle was later found abandoned on Interstate 15 in California, and pieces of that vehicle were processed for possible fingerprint and DNA evidence that could potentially identify her killer.
Although witness testimony appeared to implicate another potential suspect in the case about one week after Kalow’s death. In that statement, the reporting party told interviewers that an acquaintance of hers may have been present at the hotel when Kalow was killed, and appeared to admit to strangling a woman at the scene.
But last year, prosecutors say Childs’ DNA, allegedly found beneath the victim’s fingernails, ruled out all other potential suspects in the case.
Lake Havasu City Police Detectives also questioned Childs in the case 18 years ago. At that time, Childs reportedly denied any association with Kalow or knowledge of her existence, and surrendered a sample of his DNA for future testing.
“The state’s willingness to allow Childs his freedom for 17 years, despite having interviewed Childs, having his DNA and apparently not having arrested any other suspects is all evidence of the weakness of the state’s case,” Amann said last year.
According to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, Childs has a lengthy criminal history which includes 12 prior felony convictions in California.
The earliest of those convictions came in 1982, when Childs was arrested on counts including exhibiting a deadly weapon and grand theft. In 1985, Childs was convicted for possession of a weapon by a prisoner. In 1992, he was further convicted on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, transportation of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon.
In April 2004, Childs was convicted of one felony count of false imprisonment in Santa Cruz County, for which he was sentenced to a term of probation under a plea agreement with prosecutors.
In May 2005 - One month after Kalow’s death - Childs was arrested on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, evading a law enforcement officer and injury to a police animal. Childs pleaded guilty in that case to the charge of evading an officer, for which he was ultimately incarcerated.
Childs was further convicted in 2008 on one felony count of petty theft, followed by convictions in 2010 on charges of inflicting corporal injury and false imprisonment. In 2012, Childs was convicted on charges of receiving stolen property.
Prosecutors have listed two female acquaintances among the state’s witnesses in Childs’ murder trial this week, including a former girlfriend who alleged that Childs attempted to strangle her during an argument in a Flagstaff motel room in 2004. The second witness is a former roommate of Childs, who has alleged that Childs made threats of violence toward her in 2018 while she lived with him.
As of Monday, Childs remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $1 million bond, pending the conclusion of this week’s trial.
