Stacy Childs

Stacy Childs, 61, of Santa Cruz, California.

A Canadian woman was murdered in her Lake Havasu City hotel room 18 years ago, and her alleged killer will now stand trial this week in Mohave Superior Court.

The second-degree murder trial of 61-year-old California resident Stacy Childs began on Monday, with a possible resolution later this week to an investigation that has spanned almost two decades. Childs is accused in the strangulation death of 45-year-old Barbara Kalow in April 2005, a crime that went unsolved until the case was reopened for investigation in 2018 by the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s cold case unit. 

