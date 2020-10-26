Cooler weather settled over Lake Havasu City early this week as gusts as high as 28 mph swept through the region.
After months of triple-digit heat, the city saw temperatures in the mid-60s as of Monday afternoon. Havasu residents described windswept streets with scattered garbage and debris. But according to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, no significant damage was reported.
“There have been no public safety concerns related to the high winds or property damage that has been reported,” said Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray. “We had numerous alarm calls overnight (Sunday) and into the early hours due to high winds.”
Temperatures are expected to gradually increase throughout this week, with highs in the low 70s on Tuesday, and in the low 80s by Thursday. By Saturday and Sunday, temperatures are expected to return to the low 90s, according to the National Weather Service.
“It’s business as usual,” Gray said. “(Officers) are just having to dress a little warmer.”
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety, Monday’s gusts caused chops as high as two feet on Lake Havasu. The sheriff’s office received no reports of weather-related incidents on the lake as of Monday, however.
“There is little to no boat traffic,” said Mohave County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kyler Cox. “In the past, when the wind was steady throughout the day, boaters tend to stay off the water. We see (more) problems when the weather starts in the middle of the day. As always, we are ready for calls, but all is well so far.”
Havasu residents took some enjoyment in the respite from Havasu’s lingering summer season this week.
“Feels good to not be sweating and cool,” said Havasu resident Mary Hirsch on Monday. “The wind, not so much.”
According to National Weather Service meteorologist Andrew Gorelow, the sudden shift in Havasu’s temperatures came with the arrival of a cold front through the region Sunday night.
“Temperatures fell by about 25 degrees throughout the region in a 24-hour period,” Gorelow said. “Havasu is receiving windy conditions and much colder temperatures.”
According to Gorelow, it’s not uncommon for low-pressure systems to arrive from the Pacific or down from the north during the fall months. But after months of unusual high air pressure, this has been among the first cold fronts to arrive in Havasu this season.
“It’s already moving through,” Gorelow said. “The wind will slowly decrease, and temperatures will be going back up by the end of the week.”
The National Weather Service issued wind advisory warnings for the Havasu region as of Monday, as well as a red flag warning – which is a forecast warning to inform firefighting and land management agencies that conditions may be ideal for wildfires and rapid spread.
