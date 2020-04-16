The Lake Havasu office of Coldwell Banker Realty recently celebrated 13 affiliate agents and two teams who received awards at the Coldwell Banker Realty Awards Gala.
Liz Miller was presented with the International President’s Elite award, earned by the top 2% of all sales associates in the Coldwell Banker system.
The A Team earned the International President’s Elite Team award, earned by the top 6% of all sales associate/representative team qualified in the U.S. and Canada in the Coldwell Banker system.
Patty Caperon and Michele & Fred Stuhmiller earned the International President’s Circle award, earned by the top 5% of all sales associates/representatives.
Bobby and Julie Lewis were honored with the International Diamond Society Team award, earned by the top 23% of all sales associates.
The International Sterling Society award, earned by the top 15% of all sales associates in the Coldwell Banker system, went to Linda Bell, Sue Blakk, Armando Contla, Candace Currey, Noreen Gilmartin, Susan Leifer, Anna Selby, Julie Stankus and Carrie Swift.
Coldwell Banker Realty in Arizona operates 26 offices with approximately 1,550 independent agents throughout the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.