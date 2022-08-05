The Lake Havasu office of Coldwell Banker Realty Arizona hosted a successful back-to-school drive in July for Thunderbolt Middle School. Community members donated nearly 300 school supplies at the Lake Havasu office and with The A Team and Sunstone Real Estate Group. “We were blown away by the kindness and generosity of our community,” said Richard Gomez, branch manager of the Lake Havasu office of Coldwell Banker Realty Arizona. “We are happy for all the students who will be able to utilize these supplies and have a successful school year.”
In the photo at right, Jamie and Rick of Mohave Mortgage dropped off as much as the bin could fit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.