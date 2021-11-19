Coldwell Banker Realty Arizona will host a covid-friendly virtual Toys for Tots charity drive through Tuesday. The brokerage, which operates 22 offices with approximately 1,465 agents throughout Arizona, is encouraging the community to safely and easily make a contribution to the Toys for Tots’ Literacy Program or virtual toy collection. To make a toy donation, visit https://tinyurl.com/toysfortotsvirtual. — Today’s News-Herald
Coldwell Banker Realty Arizona hosts virtual toys for tots charity drive:
More from site
WASHINGTON – House Democrats continued to press for action Friday against Rep. Pau…
When Archiaus Mosley announced this year that he would not renew a long-term exten…
Dozens of people gathered along Stockton Hill Road to protest the covid-19 vaccine…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.