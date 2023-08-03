Coldwell Banker Realty

Agents with the Lake Havasu office of Coldwell Banker Realty collected school supplies for Thunderbolt Middle School.

The Lake Havasu office of Coldwell Banker Realty has collected over $1,800 worth of school supplies in their back-to-school charity drive for Thunderbolt Middle School. “We are blown away by the generosity of our community,” said Richard Gomez, branch manager. “They really showed up to help our local teachers and students with supplies to have a successful school year.” The supplies included two-inch binders, spiral notebooks, mechanical pencils and lead, colorful expo markers, soft tissues, Lysol wipes, pencils, sharpies, report folders, copy paper, pocket folders, college-ruled paper, color pencils as well as blue, black and red pens.

