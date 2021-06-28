The generosity of two Lake Havasu City residents will help students at ASU Havasu deal with financial hurdles as they complete their college education.
John and Cindy Hughes are the owners of College Street Brewery and recently they made a $50,000 donation to ASU Havasu to create the John and Cindy Hughes Lake Havasu Scholarship.
The donation will provide multiple scholarship grants to students in amounts of at least $1,500.
According to Carla Harcleroad, ASU Havasu campus director, the college won’t put a number on how many of the John and Cindy Hughes scholarships they give out a year but instead focus on getting them to the students who would benefit the most from the financial help.
“As far as number of recipients per year we really want to use the criteria we have for new and incoming students rather than just have a set number we give each year,” Harcleroad said. “If we are able to enroll more students because of that scholarship then it makes sense to do that and if it makes sense to support continuing students we will do that.”
John Hughes says that he and his wife decided to donate the money to ASU Havasu because ‘Lake Havasu is a good town and it has been good to me”
“Having a four-year college will provide the city a future and hopefully it will help bring in more jobs than just tourism jobs,” Hughes said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.