College Street Brewhouse hosted the Havasu Heat summer collegiate baseball team for a community meet and greet Tuesday night.
“We like to support good things for our community,” Stephanie Martin, College Street general manager said. “And we think that baseball team is a good thing for our community. It’s something for people to do and it’s great having the (Havasu Heat) boys here in town.”
The Heat players socialized with different community members and signed autographs for the young kids in attendance.
“It’s kind of like having role models for them to look up to, too,” Martin said.
The Heat also generously donated a signed helmet and baseball bat to two young boys that night.
This is the second year College Street has sponsored the Heat. They plan to host a similar event next year, and hopefully be able to give the players a tour of their new brewery that is currently under construction, Martin said.
