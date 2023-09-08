A Northern Mohave County man could stand trial next September on more than 50 federal charges including child sex trafficking, destruction of evidence in a federal investigation and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
Self-proclaimed biblical prophet and Colorado City resident Samuel R. Bateman, 46, remains in federal custody this week as he and 11 alleged accomplices await trial in U.S. District Court. Bateman was expected to stand trial March 5. But as almost a dozen codefendants prepare for their day in U.S. District Court, documents released this week indicate that Bateman’s trial could take place as late as Sept. 10 of next year.
Last year, Bateman was the subject of a federal investigation into possible child sex trafficking across multiple states. Bateman was identified in investigative reports as the leader of a small yet widespread sect of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, which included about 50 members throughout Arizona, Utah, Colorado and Nebraska. At that time, Bateman was husband to as many as 20 wives - nine of whom have been identified as children younger than 18.
Federal charges followed arrest on I-40
Bateman was initially arrested on felony charges of child abuse last August, when Arizona State Police officers reportedly saw a child’s hand dangling from the window of a box trailer attached to his vehicle as he traveled on I-40 in the Flagstaff area. Officers allegedly found as many as three girls riding unsecured inside the trailer.
According to court records, Bateman’s mobile phone was taken as evidence during that arrest. Recorded phone calls from the Coconino County Jail show that Bateman used a prison phone to direct his wives and followers to delete possibly incriminating messages from his “Signal” social media account, before those messages could be reviewed by investigators. He also allegedly demanded that his wives obtain passports prior to his release from custody on Sept. 2.
Bateman was bonded out of custody in Coconino County, but ultimately indicted in U.S. District Court on federal charges including destruction of evidence in a federal investigation and tampering with official proceedings.
On Sept. 13, federal investigators served search warrants at two homes belonging to Bateman in Colorado City. During the execution of that warrant, wife and codefendant Naomi Bistline allegedly attempted to conceal a backpack full of condoms, digital devices and other items from investigators. Bateman was taken into custody on the same day.
Bateman holds influence over followers, even behind bars
In a Sept. 15 court filing, U.S. Magistrate Camille Bibles ordered that Bateman remain in custody at the Central Arizona Correctional Complex as a possible flight risk, and a possible danger to the victims if he were released.
“There are concerns about the safety of the young girls,” Bibles wrote last year. “The defendant has a group of followers who are willing to provide extensive material and other assistance on short notice. The defendant is a pilot and ‘survivalist’, which raises concerns about his ability to flee. Additionally, he has instructed his followers to obtain passports for the young girls and women in his group for reasons that are unclear.”
Nine children, who are believed to be Bateman’s underage brides, were taken into custody by the Arizona Department of Child Services. According to federal prosecutors, Bateman used the prison facility’s telephone system to conspire with several of his adult wives to abduct the children from DCS custody. Recorded video calls allegedly showed Bateman directing wives Naomi Bistline, Donnae Barlow and Moretta Johnson in the scheme.
On Nov. 29, eight of the nine children vanished from their group homes in Arizona. Investigators would later find the children in Spokane, Washington. Bistline, Barlow and Johnson were each taken into custody.
Prosecutors say Bateman continued legacy of sexual abuse
According to federal prosecutors, Bateman may have viewed himself as heir-apparent to former FLDS leader Warren Jeffs.
Jeffs, now an infamous figure in Colorado City and surrounding communities, Jeffs used his authority within the church to engage in the alleged sexual abuse of minors - A crime for which Jeffs was ultimately convicted. Jeffs was sentenced to life in a Texas prison facility.
Today, Jeffs may be known to many Colorado City residents as a monstrous figure in the area’s history. But to Bateman and his followers, Jeffs is known as “Uncle Warren.”
In 2019, former wife Lydia Burnham presented evidence in divorce proceedings which appeared to show that Bateman had attempted to engage in a sexual, marital relationship with his own 14-year-old daughter. Burnham sought an order of protection for herself and her daughter that year, which Bateman reportedly attempted to violate.
Bateman, who at that time identified himself as a biblical prophet, allegedly asked one of his followers to communicate with his daughter on his behalf, in his continued pursuit of an alleged relationship with the victim.
According to federal prosecutors, Bateman continued to gather a following as he traveled across multiple states. Prosecutors say that Bateman and his followers “testified” to potential new members of his congregation in an effort to convince them that he was a biblical prophet, doing “Uncle Warren’s” will.
Bateman reportedly convinced his followers to “give” their wives and children to him, before returning to Colorado City. According to a May indictment, Bateman and his co-conspirators used mobile phones, electronic devices, electronic communications, the Internet, vehicles, interstate highways and hotels to persuade and encourage the minor victims to “marry” Bateman, travel with him and engage in sexual activity.
Prosecutors say that Bateman and his adult wives engaged in sexual activity in the presence of his underage wives, and actively encouraged the minors to participate. According to the May indictment, Bateman engaged in sex with girls younger than 18 on multiple occasions since 2020.
Bateman is also believed to have “given” one one of his wives (12 years old at that time, according to prosecutors) to follower and codefendant Torrance Bistline in a November 2021 incident. The exchange took place two weeks after Bistline purchased a Bentley Automobile for Bateman.
According to court records, final disclosure of evidence and witness lists from defense and federal attorneys will be submitted by Aug. 9, 2024.
Bateman’s trial in U.S. District Court is expected to start next Sept. 10 in Phoenix.
