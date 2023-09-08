Samuel Bateman

Samuel Bateman

A Northern Mohave County man could stand trial next September on more than 50 federal charges including child sex trafficking, destruction of evidence in a federal investigation and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Self-proclaimed biblical prophet and Colorado City resident Samuel R. Bateman, 46, remains in federal custody this week as he and 11 alleged accomplices await trial in U.S. District Court. Bateman was expected to stand trial March 5. But as almost a dozen codefendants prepare for their day in U.S. District Court, documents released this week indicate that Bateman’s trial could take place as late as Sept. 10 of next year.

