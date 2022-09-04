The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office will be moving forward this year with 911 dispatch upgrades, which are expected to vastly improve emergency services for residents. And thanks to a grant from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, Colorado City won’t be left behind.
The once-secluded northern Arizona community lies more than 260 miles from the county seat in Kingman. And thanks to visitors and new homeowners from the area of Southern Utah, that community is growing. Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced last week a $400,000 grant that will now be used to upgrade Colorado City’s emergency radio dispatch system.
“Every second counts during an emergency,” Brnovich said in an Aug. 24 news release. “Law enforcement requires efficient communication technology. Our office is pleased to work with Colorado City’s police department to help ensure that its officers have the equipment needed to provide the fastest response times for residents of Northern Arizona.”
The grant funding was appropriated this year by the state’s legislature, under Arizona House Bill 2862.
Rep. Regina Cobb, who represents the areas of Lake Havasu City and Colorado City, is a proponent of enhancing public safety efforts in rural Arizona.
“Reliable radio communications are critical to ensure an effective and timely response in emergency situations,” Cobb said. “I’ve been proud to work with (Brnovich) and his office to help secure this important public safety funding for the Colorado City Police Department.”
Colorado City will use the funding to purchase a radio system that will meet minimum industry standards. The grant will require that funding be spent by the end of next June.
The grant was announced days after the Mohave County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $3.1 million revised budget for the county sheriff’s office, which will allow county law enforcement to enhance 911 services not only in Mohave County, but in municipalities like Lake Havasu City.
