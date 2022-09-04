The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office will be moving forward this year with 911 dispatch upgrades, which are expected to vastly improve emergency services for residents. And thanks to a grant from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, Colorado City won’t be left behind.

The once-secluded northern Arizona community lies more than 260 miles from the county seat in Kingman. And thanks to visitors and new homeowners from the area of Southern Utah, that community is growing. Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced last week a $400,000 grant that will now be used to upgrade Colorado City’s emergency radio dispatch system.

