The leader of a small yet controversial sect of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is now arguing for his release from federal custody, as he awaits trial in U.S. District Court for his alleged role in a conspiracy to traffic minors for sex across state lines.
Samuel R. Bateman, 46, has remained in custody without bond at an Arizona state prison since September, where he is now awaiting trial on dozens of federal charges. On Monday, Bateman filed a petition for a Writ of Habeas Corpus, under which he intends to challenge the legality of his incarceration and ultimately secure his release from custody prior to his scheduled trial date next March. Bateman will represent himself in that effort, after having fired defense counsel from Chandler-based Freedom Law Firm in May.
A Writ of Habeas Corpus is a judicial order which directs a jail or prison facility to bring an inmate before the court, and justify his or her incarceration. A court may choose to release an inmate who requests such an order, should he or she prove successful in arguing that their incarceration is a violation of his or her constitutional rights.
And according to Bateman’s petition, such a violation has occurred.
Bateman said in his filing this week that his right to due process has been violated, and that he has been unlawfully prohibited from communicating with friends and family outside of the Central Arizona Correctional Complex in Florence.
Bateman says rights have been violated
Bateman alleges that federal investigators failed to present him with a warrant for his arrest or for their search of his home on Sept. 13. He further says that federal authorities lack jurisdiction in his case, and that his rights to due process have been violated under the Fourth, Fifth, Sixth and Fourteenth Amendments.
“They have blocked and denied me all communications,” Bateman said in his filing on Monday. “I am not even allowed to contact the media. I cannot even read the news on (a tablet computer at the prison facility).”
Bateman says that his legal mail has been opened by prison officials, and even letters received by Bateman may have been read by prison officials prior to their delivery to him.
“I want to be released from prison, and I also want to have all of my (ability to communicate by telephone or video call) restored until I am released,” Bateman said in his petition on Monday.
Bateman argued in his petition that he is now being held in custody illegally under the Bail Reform Act of 1984. Bateman told court officials that the Bail Reform Act of 1984 is not a law, as it was never passed in the U.S. Congress. Bateman may have been mistaken in his court filing this week, however: According to U.S. congressional records, the 1984 Bail Reform Act was attached as an amendment to the Comprehensive Crime Control Act of 1984, which was passed into law in September of that year.
The Act established bond requirements for judicial officers throughout the United States. Among a host of factors that may apply when setting bond, the law allows judicial officers to consider the safety of any person or the community when making a pre-trial release determination; as well as the possibility that a defendant may pose a serious risk of flight or obstruction of justice.
And if Bateman’s release from custody posed the risk that he would seek to obstruct justice in the case, federal authorities say it wouldn’t be the first time.
Obstruction of justice
On Nov. 29, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office instructed prison communications company CoreCivic to prohibit Bateman from contacting anyone from the facility other than his attorneys. Bateman’s legal representatives challenged that decision with a motion to preclude pre-trial punishment, and see those rights restored.
“We were asking (U.S. District Judge David Campbell) to allow me communication with my darling family,” Bateman said this week. “I have had zero communication except for a few phone calls and two video calls. Then, for reasons unknown, they shut my communication off with the outside world.”
According to federal prosecutors, the reasons for that decision weren’t quite as mysterious as Bateman would appear to believe.
Federal authorities said in an initial report in the case that Bateman identified himself as a biblical prophet as early as 2019, and garnered a religious following of about 50 members across multiple states including Utah, Colorado and Nebraska. As of last year, Bateman was husband to as many as 20 wives, as many as 10 of whom may have been children.
Last August, Bateman was arrested on felony charges of child abuse during a traffic stop in Coconino County, when an Arizona Department of Public Safety officer allegedly saw a girl’s hand dangling from the window of a box trailer connected to Bateman’s vehicle. Bateman’s mobile phone was taken as evidence in that investigation.
Federal investigators say that Bateman contacted one of his followers from a phone at the Coconino County Jail, and told the recipient of that call to delete his Signal messaging app account, as well as every message saved to that account. It was a request that Bateman allegedly repeated to several of his followers and at least one of his wives in successive phone calls.
Destruction of evidence, conspiracy to commit kidnapping
Bateman was released from the facility on Sept. 2, on bond. According to investigators, Bateman inquired as to how he could factory-reset his phone at that time.
On Sept. 6, Bateman was indicted on federal charges of destruction of evidence in a federal investigation.
Bateman was taken into federal custody on Sept. 13, federal investigators served a search warrant at Bateman’s home in Colorado City. Prosecutors say that codefendant Brenda Barlow, who was one of Bateman’s adult wives, attempted to hide Bateman’s laptop computer and the keys to their trailer in Utah when FBI agents arrived.
Codefendant and fellow wife Naomi Bistline may have also attempted to hide evidence during agents’ search of their home, according to prosecutors, when she allegedly threw a backpack full of condoms, digital devices and other items from a window of their residence.
That month, nine of Bateman’s allegedly underage wives were taken into custody by the Arizona Department of Child Safety. On Nov. 27, eight of the victims disappeared from their group homes while in DPS custody.
On the day of the girls’ disappearances, Bateman allegedly made a video call from the Central Arizona Correction Complex to wives Naomi Bistline and Donnae Barlow. During that call, prosecutors say that Bistline and Barlow told Bateman that they had two of the missing girls in their care. On Nov. 28, Bistline told Bateman that they were able to recover all but one of his underage wives from DCS custody, prosecutors said, due to the presence of police at the ninth child’s group home.
Codefendant Moretta Johnson, who has been identified as another of Bateman’s adult wives, was also allegedly identified by federal investigators in that video call.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office requested the suspension of Bateman’s video and telephone communication privileges at Central Arizona Correctional Complex one day later.
FBI agents were able to trace credit card purchases by Naomi Bistline to Spokane, Washington, where she reportedly reserved an AirBnB home. Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies intercepted Johnson as she left the location on Dec. 2, with all eight missing children found in her custody.
Bateman is expected to stand trial March 5. He and 10 other suspects allegedly connected to the case have been charged with counts including conspiracy to commit persuasion and coercion of a minor, conspiracy to transport a minor for criminal sexual activity, conspiracy to commit interstate travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual contact with a minor, persuading or coercing a minor to travel with the intent to engage in illegal sexual conduct, using a means of interstate travel to transport a minor for criminal sexual activity, production of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, transfer of obscene material to a minor, interstate travel with the intent of engaging in illegal sexual conduct with a minor, witness tampering, tampering with official proceedings, destruction of records in a federal investigation, aiding and abetting kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
