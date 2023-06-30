The leader of a small yet controversial sect of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is now arguing for his release from federal custody, as he awaits trial in U.S. District Court for his alleged role in a conspiracy to traffic minors for sex across state lines.

Samuel R. Bateman, 46, has remained in custody without bond at an Arizona state prison since September, where he is now awaiting trial on dozens of federal charges. On Monday, Bateman filed a petition for a Writ of Habeas Corpus, under which he intends to challenge the legality of his incarceration and ultimately secure his release from custody prior to his scheduled trial date next March. Bateman will represent himself in that effort, after having fired defense counsel from Chandler-based Freedom Law Firm in May.

