The latest suspect in a case of possible human trafficking in the Colorado City area was indicted on federal charges last week, after prosecutors say she sent threatening emails to child welfare workers in a bid to see two of her daughters released from Arizona foster care.
Josephine B. Bistline is one of more than 20 women believed to be wed to 46-year-old Samel R. Bateman, who was arrested in August on charges of felony child abuse in the Flagstaff area. Bateman and three of his other spouses now face charges related to a federal investigation into the trafficking of underage girls in Utah, Nebraska and Nevada to engage in criminal sexual activity.
Although Bistline was not named as a party in that complaint, two of her daughters were among as many as nine children taken into custody by the Arizona Department of Child Services following the arrests of Bateman and fellow wives Naomi Bistline, Donnae Barlow and Moretta Johnson.
Josephine Bistline was indicted last Tuesday in Phoenix U.S. District Court in reference to a series of allegedly threatening emails sent to Child Services workers as her children remained in the state’s custody.
This week, federal prosecutors are seeking to try all three cases in the same court.
‘You Have Been Warned’
Bistline is believed to have contacted multiple DCS caseworkers in a series of emails that began as early as December. In those documents, which have been made public by federal prosecutors, Bistline reportedly asserted Bateman’s innocence and issued increasingly threatening statements to officials.
“You know that Samuel Rappylee Bateman is an innocent and pure man,” Bistline wrote on Dec. 19. “If you understood who you were trying to ‘put down,’ you would see that you have been siding with Judas Iscariot and Haman of old. And very soon, they will hang themselves on their own gallows. You will be among them unless you repent and confess that you have done the wrong thing, and fix it.”
A March 17 email allegedly accused workers of trafficking children, themselves, and named one case worker specifically with a warning to “watch her back.”
“We will do what God requires, and I know he wants us with our girls,” Bistline’s March 17 email said. “He wants wickedness put down and that is my only goal. You have been warned. Repent and fix it, or you will pay a very dear price.”
Bistline was indicted April 4 on federal charges of interstate communications involving a threat, and one count of cyber stalking.
The Long Shadow
The Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, commonly known as FLS, has long thrived in the community of Short Creek - An area in northern Mohave County that includes Colorado City, Centennial Park and the Utah town of Hilldale. It is the only recognized religion in the U.S. that actively practices plural marriage.
Twenty years ago, former church leader Warren Jeffs cast a shadow over the FLS community through years of alleged abuses documented in the national media as well as multiple documentaries. Dozens of Short Creek community residents and officials were ultimately charged with felonies related to underage marriage and sexual assault against children. Jeffs was himself ultimately sentenced in 2007 to life in prison on charges of aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault.
Bateman and his group of 50 followers remain a small fraction of the Short Creek area’s population. But despite the community’s efforts to heal, Bateman’s arrest last year and subsequent investigation appeared to show that the shadow of Jeffs still lingered.
According to federal investigators, Bateman is believed to have transported minors in interstate commerce to engage in criminal sexual activity between May 2020 and Nov. 2021. Investigators say that activity took place in Arizona, Utah, Nevada and Nebraska.
Court records show that Bateman is scheduled to stand trial next year on federal charges of destruction of evidence and tampering with legal proceedings. Naomi Bistline, Donnae Barlow and Moretta Johnson are scheduled to stand trial on the same day, on charges of obstructing federal prosecution and kidnapping in reference to that investigation.
‘Innocent and Pure’
Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Dawn Martin filed a Dec. 1 probable cause statement in the case against Barlow, Johnson and Naomi Bistline. Although Bateman’s own indictment remained sealed in U.S. District Court, Martin’s statement to the court remained public as of Friday.
As early as 2019, Bateman proclaimed himself as a biblical prophet and possible successor to Jeffs (who Bateman and his followers referred to as “Uncle Warren”). According to Martin, Bateman gained a following of as many as 50 FLS members as of last year, as well as more than 20 wives - Many of whom were girls younger than 15.
Martin says that Bateman encouraged his followers, as well as the children, to engage in sexual acts. According to Martin’s probable cause statement, multiple witnesses indicated inappropriate behavior by Bateman toward underage members of his following, and recounted instances of alleged sexual activity among his followers at Bateman’s behest. At least one underage girl is believed to have been present during one of those instances.
Bateman used messaging app, Signal, for most of his messages to his wives and followers, according to Martin’s report.
On Aug. 28, Bateman was arrested in a traffic stop by the Arizona Department of Public Safety in the Flagstaff area, when officers allegedly observed a child’s hand dangling from the window of a box trailer as it was towed from his vehicle. Bateman was taken into custody on counts of child endangerment, and his mobile phone was seized by police as evidence.
Destruction of Evidence
According to Martin, Bateman contacted one of his followers in a phone call from Coconino County Jail. In a recording of that conversation, Martin said that Bateman told the call’s recipient to delete his Signal account and every message saved to that account. It was a request that Martin says he repeated to multiple followers and at least one of his wives in successive phone calls.
“They agreed to do so, and told him they were trying,” Martin’s report said. “They sang to Bateman on the call and told him they loved him and needed him. They also discussed how it was 16 years ago to the day when ‘Uncle Warren’ was arrested, and they would ‘deliver the Prophet’. The girls can be heard crying on the recording. Bateman was very upset AZ DPS took his phone as evidence.”
According to the report, Bateman’s wives attempted to delete his Signal account after the call, and then deleted their own accounts.
Bateman was indicted Sept. 6 on federal counts of destruction of evidence in a federal investigation. He has since remained in custody at the Central Arizona Correctional Complex in Florence.
Eight days after Bateman’s arrest, nine girls were taken from Bateman’s two Colorado City homes, and placed into DCS custody. According to Martin’s report, none of the girls disclosed actual sexual abuse by Bateman at that time. But federal search warrants in the case yielded multiple journals that documented Bateman’s alleged activities.
“I have reviewed a number of the journals seized during the search warrants, and there are details referenced by several of the girls about sleeping with Bateman, kissing him and touching him,” Martin said. “It is believed that some of the older girls were influencing the younger girls not to talk about Bateman. Therefore the younger girls refused to participate in forensic interviews except (one girl) who told the interviewer, ‘I can’t talk to you’.”
Just before Thanksgiving, Martin said one of the possible victims disclosed that Bateman had in fact engaged in sexual abuse in their home.
Eight Girls Missing, Found in Washington State
On Nov. 27, the case took an unexpected turn when eight of Bateman’s nine underage wives disappeared from group homes while in DCS custody.
According to Martin, local law enforcement officials found journals and electronic devices left behind by several of the girls, which appeared to show that the girls had been part of a group chat with Bateman’s adult wives using the Signal app. Each participant in that group chat had changed their last names to Rappylee Bateman.
Although most of their communications were not digitally stored, Martin quoted journal references that the girls had left behind: “Today is the day we go home.”
On the day of the girls’ disappearances, Bateman allegedly made a video call from the Central Arizona Florence Correctional Complex to Barlow. That call was recorded, and cited as evidence in the case against Barlow and her co defendants.
During that call, Barlow and Naomi Bistline were traveling by car, and allegedly told Bateman that they had two of the missing girls at that time.
In another video call on Nov. 28, Naomi Bistline allegedly told Bateman that they were able to recover all but one of his underage wives from DCS custody, due to the presence of police at the ninth child’s group home.
Throughout the recording, Martin says the camera was positioned to show each of the missing girls, now in a hotel room with Naomi Bistline, Barlow and Johnson.
FBI agents were able to trace credit card purchases by Naomi Bistline to Spokane, Washington, where she had reserved an AirBnB rental home.
Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies visited the address on Dec. 1, but none of the home’s occupants answered. According to Martin’s report, a vehicle was seen leaving the residence a day later, which deputies intercepted.
Johnson was found driving the vehicle, accompanied by all eight missing girls.
No trial date has been set for Josephine Bistline as of Friday. Naomi Bistline, Barlow, Johnson and Bateman are all scheduled to stand trial March 5 of next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.