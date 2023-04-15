The Biden administration has evaluated how seven Western states that are reliant on the dwindling water supply from the Colorado River could dramatically cut their water use in the basin. Its analysis Tuesday comes months after six Colorado River basin states and California outlined conflicting visions about how to do so. The Interior Department did not say how states should get to deeper water cuts, but defended its authority to make sure the states meet residents' basic needs, such as drinking water and hydropower generated from the river.